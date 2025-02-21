On Saturday, riders will race the seventh round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round seven of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Arlington, Texas. This is also the fifth round of the 250SX West Division Championship. Check out how to watch the Arlington Supercross.
The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.
This weekend there will be a pre-race show live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific. This will be hosted by Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Brayton (who also host the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast show).
The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern/4:30 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Arlington also starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern/4:30 p.m. Pacific).
The Arlington SX is also the Military Appreciation round, so we will see riders having some unique gear and bike graphics to honor those who serve.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will have a weekend off before the second round Wild Boar GNCC on March 1 and 2 in Florida.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
ArlingtonTriple Crown, KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 22
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
Note: All Times Local to Arlington, Texas (Central time zone).
2025 Souvenir Programs
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Other Links
General
Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Arlington Supercross
Arlington Supercross Race Center
Arlington - 250SX West Provisional Entry ListFebruary 22, 2025
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|25
|
Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|26
|
Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|30
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Arlington - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 22, 2025
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ250
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Monster Energy Racer X 2025 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Recommended Reading
Follow
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
AT&T Stadium
Address: 1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT.
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Track Map Video
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE
2025 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|84
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|72
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|68
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|121
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|121
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|105
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|100
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|95