On Saturday, riders will race the seventh round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round seven of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Arlington, Texas. This is also the fifth round of the 250SX West Division Championship. Check out how to watch the Arlington Supercross.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

This weekend there will be a pre-race show live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific. This will be hosted by Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Brayton (who also host the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast show).

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern/4:30 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Arlington also starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern/4:30 p.m. Pacific).

The Arlington SX is also the Military Appreciation round, so we will see riders having some unique gear and bike graphics to honor those who serve.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will have a weekend off before the second round Wild Boar GNCC on March 1 and 2 in Florida.

