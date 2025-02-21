Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Full Schedule
Arlington Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

Arlington Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

February 21, 2025, 8:00am

On Saturday, riders will race the seventh round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round seven of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Arlington, Texas. This is also the fifth round of the 250SX West Division Championship. Check out how to watch the Arlington Supercross. 

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

This weekend there will be a pre-race show live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific. This will be hosted by Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Brayton (who also host the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast show).

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern/4:30 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Arlington also starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern/4:30 p.m. Pacific).

The Arlington SX is also the Military Appreciation round, so we will see riders having some unique gear and bike graphics to honor those who serve.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will have a weekend off before the second round Wild Boar GNCC on March 1 and 2 in Florida.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     Triple Crown, KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 22
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 22 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 22 - 2:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      February 24 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

Note: All Times Local to Arlington, Texas (Central time zone).

Arlington SX schedule.
Arlington SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

2025 Souvenir Programs

View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Other Links

General

Supercross Live Timing

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

2025 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Arlington Supercross

Arlington Supercross Race Center

Arlington Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

February 22, 2025
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Revised: February 18 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
19 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
25 Ryder DiFrancesco
Ryder DiFrancesco 		Bakersfield, CA United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
26 Ty Masterpool
Ty Masterpool 		Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
30 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Entry List
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 22, 2025
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Revised: February 21 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		New Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ250
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Entry List

Monster Energy Racer X 2025 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! Tue Jan 7 SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! Mon Jan 6 SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More Fri Jan 3 SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers Thu Jan 2 SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton Tue Dec 31 SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

AT&T Stadium
Address: 1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011

Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT.

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Arlington Supercross track map.
    Arlington Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
  • Arlington Supercross track map.
    Arlington Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
  • Arlington Supercross track map.
    Arlington Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
  • Arlington Supercross track map.
    Arlington Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
  • Arlington Supercross track map.
    Arlington Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE

Track Map Video

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

2025 Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 84
4Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 72
5Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 68
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 121
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 121
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 105
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 100
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 95
Full Standings
Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now