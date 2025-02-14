Now the negatives, and there were several. First, there was the strange misstep of Eli Tomac at the very end of timed qualifying that looked very much like what happened to him two years ago in Denver when he tore that Achilles tendon. He again did not crash, but rather rode off the side of the track and ended up leaning against the stadium wall as everyone held their breath, hoping this wasn't another Achilles. It wasn't, and he was able to race and qualify—barely. Two days, the news from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing was bad, as Eli himself explained:

“Unfortunately, this was more than an ankle sprain and a bruised calf. After two days of pain not improving, I got additional scans on my leg, and I do have a broken Fibula. This is such a bummer as I’ve never felt better on the motorcycle in Supercross and getting a win at San Diego was great. I don’t have an exact timeframe of recovery at this time but will be working to come back as soon as possible.”

For the second time in three rounds, a title contender was out—and without even crashing! Defending SX and SMX Champion Jett Lawrence didn't crash either when he tore his ACL in Glendale.

Next came the awful crash of Hunter Lawrence that saw him come down on the side of a jump, on top of a Tuff Block, and he banged himself off the ground. Just-like-that, his night and his supercross season were over, as he joined his brother on the sideline with a should injury that requires surgery.

Next came the 250SX main event and what looked like Pierce Brown's first-ever 250SX win, starting this season the same way he ended up the SMX World Championship Playoffs last year with a win in Las Vegas. But then Brown was charging down the right side of the whoops section, started bouncing around and clipped a Tuff Block as the bars were jerking out of his hands. He hit hard, causing a red flag. Unfortunately, his SX season may be done too as he fractured his T5 vertebrae. It was a shame because this was Brown's first race with Star Yamaha, and he was out front.

Speaking of Star, they were 1-2-3 at the moment of Pierce's crash, and as Anstie and young Daxton Bennick lined up together on the restart, it really was just like a day of Star riders hitting the track together at the Goat Farm, as Max and Bennick rode away for a 1-2 win... And then in the middle of this week we get the news that Bennick crashed at The Farm and will now sit out Detroit. WTH?

There were other close calls, crashes that looked downright scary: Tom Vialle in practice hit the deck hard in the whoops, and then series points leader Chase Sexton crashed in those same whoops and gave up the lead to Stewart. And Ken Roczen, who has been having an excellent start to 2025, ended up colliding with privateers Jeremy Hand and Tristan Lane as he lapped them late in the race and he was dicing with Cooper Webb. Kenny was uninjured, but the impact left him with a bent sprocket, a thrown chain, and a DNF. Needless to say, he was furious, and so was his team manager Larry Brooks, as you will read further down.

That's a lot of carnage for one night in Tampa. We now have two of the perceived title contenders in Jett and Eli out, joined by Hunter, and of course Jorge Prado is already out too. Roczen lost a boatload of points. Pierce Brown will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. After such a good first four rounds of 2025, the happenings around Tampa put a damper on things. (And now just here, as news also came out that Jeffrey Herlings will miss the upcoming FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP of Argentina opener as he deals with his own ACL recovery.) The wins for Malcolm and Max were positive developments, but pretty much everything else was unfortunate. Here's hoping for a much-less-chaotic Detroit tomorrow afternoon—and don't forget that Detroit starts early, Race Day Live at 9:30 a.m. Eastern in the morning and the actual event starts at 3 p.m. Eastern in the afternoon.