450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Pierce Brown Update: Broken Vertebrae

February 10, 2025, 7:15am
Pierce Brown Update: Broken Vertebrae

Pierce Brown's debut with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing couldn't have started better, as he jumped out to the early lead in the 250SX East round-one main event on Saturday night. As he was being chased by teammate Max Anstie, Brown went down hard in the whoops, and his crash led to a red flag and staggered restart.

Last night Brown put an update on his Instagram account.

"Damn what a night! I felt great all night leading my heat and main! Halfway through the main I crashed in the whoops. Unfortunately I broke my T5 vertebrae. I had surgery today to get it fixed so that I could get back to racing. I want to thank all my family, friends, fans, and Star racing Yamaha for all the support. I will keep you guys updated on my recovery."

While Brown's recovery timeline is not known, we have heard he did not lose any feeling or movement despite the broken vertebrae, which is obviously good news. 


