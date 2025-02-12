Results Archive
Jeffrey Herlings (ACL Surgery) Out for 2025 MXGP of Argentina Opener

February 12, 2025, 8:20am
The following press release is from KTM:

Jeffrey Herlings eyeing rapid 2025 MXGP return

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing icon Jeffrey Herlings is working towards a competitive return to motocross action and through the final stages of rehabilitation after surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

The five-times world champion and most successful Grand Prix winner in FIM Motocross World Championship history is coming closer to his goal of being able to ride, test and get back into MXGP shape for 2025. 30-year-old Herlings underwent an operation to fix the right knee injury, which he sustained in the sand of Valkenswaard in October 2024 and after a strong campaign in which he completed the 20-round season with 3rd in the standings and with 4 GP wins and 15 podium finishes.

Since the medical procedure the Dutchman (Red Bull KTM’s longest serving racer after joining the factory MXGP team in 2010) has been following the rehab steps and is now just a few weeks away from being able to ride his 2025 KTM 450 SX-F.

Herlings will not be able to join the rest of his team for the season-opening Grand Prix of Argentina on 2-3 March but will then assess his pace and progress until he is ready to enter the MXGP start gate once more for his eighth attempt at the class and his sixteenth year as a world championship athlete.

Jeffrey Herlings

“We’re looking good. I can do everything aside from ride the bike. I can cycle, swim, cross train – and it should only be a few weeks until we are back to the normal plan. 2024 wasn’t a great season but it was decent; we’d made a lot of races, came close to the MXGP championship, won a few GPs and had something like 15 podiums at the end. I wanted to be strong coming into this year so having this setback was not good but what I can hope for now is a successful second part of the championship. It was a weird injury because there was not much pain after surgery but it takes time to recover. I want to ride as soon as possible and join the rest of my Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team… but we just need to wait a little longer. I really want to race again.”

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Argentina

     Sunday, March 2
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      March 1 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      March 1 - 11:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 1 - 1:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 1 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 2 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 2 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 2 - 1:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 2 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Argentina MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Taglioni S.

