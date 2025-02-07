On the deep field in 250SX East

“Yeah it’s going to be epic. I had a good time racing with RJ [Hampshire] last year and there’s even more guys this year than there was last year. No matter what coast you line up on there’s pressure, but it’s going to be crazy, all of these guys up here can win.

Pierce Brown: [On moving to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing] “Overall the move is smooth. Everything happened quick after Vegas, flew to Tallahassee and got my house sorted in. I feel like I put in more than a full off season of riding so I’m feeling good, now I’m excited to get gate drops and see where we stack up. (Riding with teammates) that was the biggest change for me, I went from riding with one teammate, one guy, my whole career. Now I’m riding with probably 10 guys. The track breaks down and I think that’s the best way to prepare for race day. Some days you’re the fastest and some days you’re the nail. That’s been fun to navigate and keep your composure."

Max Anstie: “Same as what Pierce said, I’m doing what I’m told on the Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel] program. Definitely different for me having an off season like this. I’ve done championships all over the world and primarily trained on my own. To train with this group of guys, Cooper Webb, Eli was there for a little bit, Justin Cooper, it’s good. Off season is the off season. We all come in feeling good.”

RJ Hampshire: [On dealing with wrist injury] Yeah and it’s not just the injuries, a lot happened. But, man, I’m confident where I am now. the last few weeks have gone really well. If I had to race A1 it wouldn’t have gone well, I wasn’t in a good spot. I feel good on the bike but I’ve accepted the fact that I’m going to have some pain in my wrist, but we all have something. My injury is public theirs isn’t.

"If you saw me ride the two weeks before A1 you’d know there’s no chance. I was doubling stuff just to get back on the bike. My surgery wasn’t just a small one, they had to take the screw out and put a plate in and start the whole process we had started in June. Our plan was to race west but that wasn’t a realistic situation.

"Mentally I feel like Tom [Vialle] and I were the only ones who were able to put it together and get it done when the time comes. Last year was a great test for myself to be put in position. You don’t know if you can do it until that time comes. Man there’s a lot of good guys out here though.