Kyle Chisholm Is in His Twentieth Season of Supercross. Here's How Long That Is.

A Twisted Tea Suzuki PR contained a wild nugget. When announcing the team for 2025, Kyle Chisholm casually mentioned 2025 will be year twenty for him in supercross!

That's insane. Kyle has announced this will also be his last full-time season, although he does say he could show up for random races here and there. Chiz gonna Chiz!

Chiz first raced a supercross in St. Louis, 2006. He first turned pro at the 2004 Steel City National. As Chiz tells us, he was supposed to turn pro full-time at that point but was dealing with a gnarly broken humerus that he actually re-broke, which pushed his full-time pro career back a bit. He also raced quite a bit as a pro in Canada in his early days. Put all of it together, and he's actually well past the twenty year mark, professionally.

How long is that, actually? We rewound the clock back to September 5, 2004 when Chisholm raced his first professional AMA race. Here's what was going on back then. But first, check out the Steel City '04 results!