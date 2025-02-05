Poor Freddie Noren…dislocated shoulder for him. I had one rider tell me he’ll be back this weekend because Freddie’s one tough SOB.

Justin Hill decided to show up in Glendale and aired some big stuff out. Because of course he did.

Off track, this Lawrence family/Lucas Mirtl thing is going to continue to get weirder and weirder to figure out. Many people on all sides of this are my friends so it’s tough to get inside and know what’s what. The Lawrence lawsuit is public record and is out here. Mirtl is pushing back on all those claims, and I suppose the courts will settle this. Obviously, it’s clear Mirtl had access to the bank accounts of the Lawrence VIP program and sort of treated it like his own and I suppose the lack of oversight, to me, by the Lawrence’s or someone else is a bit startling. But hey, they’re all longtime friends, I guess. I think no matter what, those documents (I’m assuming there’s much proof about all that, it’s now in a court of law) show that Lucas, at the minimum, wasn’t a very good partner, that’s for sure. Can it rise to be a criminal issue? People who are smarter than me say yes it could because of what you would sign when you open up an LLC like that. Also, other people in the agency business tell me that WMG (Wasserman Media Group) would have insurance for an employee of theirs (Mirtl) taking funds and the family should be okay on that end.

We’ll see in the coming months what happens here. Mirtl appears to have held onto the Coenen brothers as clients, so he’s got that going for him. But what I more wanted to focus on here is the untangling of the business Mirtl and the Lawrence’s have together. Mirtl does, or did, represent Chance Hymas, Seth Hammaker, and Tiger Wood, and they all ride and train at the compound. So, for all those guys, it’s probably a thing where they have to pick a side. Then there’s the VIP side of things, which Mirtl was a huge part of. It’s not unusual for agents to put up monies to get back on future earnings to help athletes out, so maybe some of those guys owe Mirtl something. Then there are the issues with Quadlock sponsorship the Lawrence’s had last year and now don’t, and there’s the WMG aspect where I would imagine whole new contracts and agents have to be found for the guys that are staying.

The point being, there were so many strings holding the Lawrence family business together with Mirtl, and him with other riders and sponsors, etc, that simply put, this whole thing is a mess. Clearly, Mirtl is going to go down fighting (with already some ridiculous claims in my opinion), and holy smokes, this could get a lot messier before it gets cleared up. I’m hoping my friend Lucas can figure things out in his life and we’ll see him back at the races, but right now, I don’t quite understand where he’s at mentally.

I thought I’d take a minute here and look ahead to this weekend in Tampa where the 250SX east series is kicking off. Holy crap is this coast stacked! Let’s talk about the strengths and weaknesses of the guys in this coast.

Strengths: Well, he’s the champ on this coast. He should be better than last year, right? Also, has a defending champion ever been more overlooked than Vialle?

Weaknesses: Whoops (but there are only nine to get through and they’ll be softer dirt) and yeah, he’s better in MX than SX, there’s no doubt, right?