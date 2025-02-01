Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Round four should set us up for an exciting day of racing. The championship favorites are starting to emerge, and we have our first of three Triple Crown events of the season. The three-race format takes away the heats and the main event and we run three shorter races to determine the overall winner on the night (the rider with the lowest total points). Throw in the SMX Next - Supercross (formerly named SX Futures) amateur event and the track will be hot with important racing throughout the entire night show.

While it was Haiden Deegan who won last weekend in California, Julien Beaumer enters today's fourth round with the 250SX West points lead. Beaumer rode with the red plates on his KTM 250 SX-F for the first time at the Anaheim 2 SX and while he and Deegan had a run in during their heat race that put the #23 on the ground, Beaumer took a solid second in the main event, allowing him to leave with the points lead for the second-straight week. Arizona native Beaumer will look to perform well at his home race as Deegan and third in points Jordon Smith look to make up some points on the Red Bull KTM rider.

Garrett Marchbanks (250SX) is making his return after missing last weekend with a shoulder injury. Jorge Prado (450SX) is out for the remainder of supercross due to surgery needed to fix his dislocated shoulder. Read out full injury report or watch the video below for more injury updates.