Drew Adams' Builds Toward Race 2

Looking back at Anaheim 2, Adams explained, “I was in the B practice all day because it was my first race. I didn’t really get to ride with everybody until the night show. All day I was pretty calm and whatnot. The nerves weren’t really high and I was just having a good time. Then we did the hat race and that was super sick. I got to be in the first heat race when the track was fresh and that was awesome.

“And then lining up for the main event, I was like, ‘Man, I’m nervous right now.’ It kind of hit me when I was in staging. I was kind of like, ‘Phew.’ My hands were sweating. It was cold outside and I was sweating. Yeah, it kind of all just hit me like a freight train. As soon as the gate dropped the adrenaline went up and I kind of just forgot about everything after that. I was just out thee riding. The day was awesome and I’m happy with how it went. The pace is pretty gnarly right now. The season has just stated and right now the pace is super-fast in the beginning. All the guys are going really fast. After you do those four or five sprint laps, you kind of just settle into a smooth and consistent pace. It is definitely a hard pace to conquer, but like I said, I got used to it in the heat races. But it is all definitely something that I’ve never seen before.”

So how did his supercross debut compare to last year’s first Pro Motocross race?

“It was a little bit different,” explained Adams. “I was actually talking with some friends about this during the week. I felt like the Pro Motocross days were longer and it kind of felt more chill. In the outdoors you do practice very early in the morning and then you only get an hour and a half until the first moto. So it’s really not that long. And you do a full 30 minutes and then you get 45 minutes to rest. Then you go do another 30 minutes. I feel like it is a long but quick day. In supercross you get a lot more time to rest. You’re first practice is at 10 am and then the night show gets going around 5:30 or 6:00 o’clock, so you have a long time to rest and take a nap and to eat all your food that you need. So I kind of like the layout of supercross. It definitely felt pretty chill. The outdoors is a long, but hectic day. The vibe in the supercross pits was really cool too. Cool to see the kids smiling all day. Kids dream of going to supercross races. I know I used to, that’s for sure. The vibe is just so good. Everybody is having a good time. Then once the opening ceremonies happen, then the vibe completely switches up and you get in the serious mode and the race mode and the fans are acting crazy. It’s just a whole hoot out there. I love the vibe at supercross. It’s definitely a good vibe.”

So how did he feel once he pulled off the racetrack after his first 250SX West main event?

I thought, ‘Damn, that’s hard.’’ That’s what I thought. I was sitting there in the pits after and thinking, ‘Man, that was one had race, that’s for sure.’ It started during our main event, too, and that definitely made it 10 times harder. Yeah, I just kind of took it all in and I was super-pumped with it. I was happy to be where I was.”