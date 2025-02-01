Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Live Now
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Full Schedule
Ten Storylines to Follow At Glendale

Ten Storylines to Follow At Glendale

February 1, 2025, 8:00am

Triple Time

The first Triple Crown race of the year is set to go down this weekend in Glendale. If you’re not familiar with the format, instead of a single main event both classes race three main events, and the results are combined to dictate an overall position. Eli Tomac has been traditionally very good in Triple Crown events. Can he use that to get back on top this weekend? -Aaron Hansel 

Red Plate Kenny

It’s been a few years since Ken Roczen held the red plate, and it’s been even longer since the red plate has been on a Suzuki. Coincidentally, it was Roczen who last earned a red plate for Suzuki, back in 2015! His lead is small, just three points ahead of Chase Sexton, but that will change in Glendale. The only question is, will Roczen’s lead grow, shrink, or evaporate? -Hansel 

Four-for-Four?

In three rounds of racing, we’ve seen three different winners in the 450SX Class—Sexton, Tomac, and Jett Lawrence. This comes as no surprise, as it was all but a foregone conclusion that these three racers would get wins in 2025. But someone else is going to get a win at some point, and if it happens in Glendale, it’ll be the fourth winner in as many rounds. -Hansel 

  • Supercross

    Glendale

     Triple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 1
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 1 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 1 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 1 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 1 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Glendale Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Laps Led         

After being forced to go to the LCQ, Justin Cooper somehow turned a lousy gate pick into a holeshot and led the first six laps of the 450SX main event. He ended up eventually finishing sixth, but he sure looked great at times. If he rips starts again in Glendale, could he use the shorter main events of the Triple Crown to help him land on the podium? -Hansel

Haiden Deegan vs. Julien Beaumer

Last week Deegan came up on the rear wheel of Beaumer in their heat race and used it as an opportunity to put a hard pass on Beaumer, which pushed Beaumer high in the berm. Beaumer ended up crashing, and no doubt feels it wasn’t necessary. To Deegan it’s just hard racing. You’ll have to make up your own mind on who you think was or wasn’t in the wrong, but regardless, we’re all going to be waiting to see what happens if these two get next to each other again in Glendale. -Hansel

Deegan and Beaumer at Anaheim 2.
Deegan and Beaumer at Anaheim 2. Align Media

Rookie Revelation

Cole Davies has been spectacular so far this year, and if you didn’t know this is his first year racing pro supercross, you’d have no clue about his rookie status. He holeshot and led laps in San Diego before eventually finishing fourth, then a week later at A2 he capitalized on a late crash from Jordon Smith to earn his first career podium. Who thinks he’s got a win in him coming up? -Hansel 

The Best Worst Finish

Jordon Smith has been great in 2025. He started the year out by delivering a pair of podiums to Triumph and was challenging Beaumer for second at A2 before crashing and finishing fourth. Hitting the deck isn’t ideal, but to still pick up fourth place, despite a crash, is pretty good! Look for Smith to be battling for another podium, and possibly a win, in Glendale. -Hansel

What’s Next

Glendale will host the first round of SMX Next - Supercross, formerly "Supercross Futures." Featuring riders like Landen Gordon, Krystian Janik, Caden Dudney, Landon Gibson and Enzo Temmerman. Why should you pay attention to this race? Well, the podium last weekend at A2 consisted of Deegan, Beaumer, and Davies, all graduates of this program! -Sarah Whitmore

Read: Glendale SX Entry List

Consistency Is Key

Ken Roczen leads without winning a race yet. Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac have both won a round and finished off of the podium in the other two. Only Roczen, Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson have finished on the podium two out of three rounds. With a field this deep it's not about being the fastest but being consistently towards the front week in and week out. I know Hansel mentioned him up above, but if anyone needs an extra reason to cheer for Mr. Consistent himself, Ken Roczen, remember he won the Glendale round last year. -Whitmore

El Hombre

Speaking of Jason Anderson, he is another rider that barely got mentioned during the off season, except for when people wanted to make a point that there are five previous champions lining up this year. He has been fast in qualifying and has two podiums so far. His only off weekend was San Diego when he was sick. He also mentioned that he plans to keep his rivalry with Jett Lawrence to strictly trash talk and will race him clean. Is this a new improved Anderson? Has the old dog learned some new tricks? -Whitmore

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now