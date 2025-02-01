Triple Time

The first Triple Crown race of the year is set to go down this weekend in Glendale. If you’re not familiar with the format, instead of a single main event both classes race three main events, and the results are combined to dictate an overall position. Eli Tomac has been traditionally very good in Triple Crown events. Can he use that to get back on top this weekend? -Aaron Hansel

Red Plate Kenny

It’s been a few years since Ken Roczen held the red plate, and it’s been even longer since the red plate has been on a Suzuki. Coincidentally, it was Roczen who last earned a red plate for Suzuki, back in 2015! His lead is small, just three points ahead of Chase Sexton, but that will change in Glendale. The only question is, will Roczen’s lead grow, shrink, or evaporate? -Hansel

Four-for-Four?

In three rounds of racing, we’ve seen three different winners in the 450SX Class—Sexton, Tomac, and Jett Lawrence. This comes as no surprise, as it was all but a foregone conclusion that these three racers would get wins in 2025. But someone else is going to get a win at some point, and if it happens in Glendale, it’ll be the fourth winner in as many rounds. -Hansel