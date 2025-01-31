Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Full Schedule

Lawrences File Lawsuit Against Former Agent Lucas Mirtl, Documents Detail Over $600,000 in Misappropriated Funds

January 31, 2025, 9:00am
Jett and Hunter Lawrence have officially filed a lawsuit against their former agent Lucas Mirtl, and our Steve Matthes has found those papers in the records of a Florida District Court. We’ve posted the largest findings inside the 21-page document here. The law suit alleges the total amount of money taken from the Lawrences is estimated to exceed $600,000, taken from the bank account overseeing Lawrence replica apparel and the Lawrence Factory Fan Zone VIP area at the races. It alleges over $360,000 from the account was spent personally by Mirtl, who, the suit alleges, did not have permission to do so. Personal expenses include American Express payments of at least $50,000, as well as sending money to his ex-wife, paying for divorce proceedings, a babysitter, and financing a motorhome for two MXGP racers in Europe, who we believe are Lucas and Sacha Coenen.

