Lawrences File Lawsuit Against Former Agent Lucas Mirtl, Documents Detail Over $600,000 in Misappropriated Funds
Jett and Hunter Lawrence have officially filed a lawsuit against their former agent Lucas Mirtl, and our Steve Matthes has found those papers in the records of a Florida District Court. We’ve posted the largest findings inside the 21-page document here. The law suit alleges the total amount of money taken from the Lawrences is estimated to exceed $600,000, taken from the bank account overseeing Lawrence replica apparel and the Lawrence Factory Fan Zone VIP area at the races. It alleges over $360,000 from the account was spent personally by Mirtl, who, the suit alleges, did not have permission to do so. Personal expenses include American Express payments of at least $50,000, as well as sending money to his ex-wife, paying for divorce proceedings, a babysitter, and financing a motorhome for two MXGP racers in Europe, who we believe are Lucas and Sacha Coenen.
The lawsuit also alleges shorting the account $240,000 by not paying the bill for Alpinestars replica jerseys that had paid for and purchased by fans, which then led Alpinestars, after repeated attempts to get Mirtl to pay the bill, to instead cut the Lawrence’s sponsorship payment by $240,000.
We’ve posted some of the major findings below.
In addition, we have learned that Mirtl was served notice of the lawsuit on the morning of January 23rd, with a letter from the law firm representing the Lawrences. The letter announced his termination from representation of the Lawrences, and demanded that he no longer contact them, and also to preserve all documents that could be used as evidence in the upcoming case.