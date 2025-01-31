The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

2025 SMX Next – Motocross to Feature Three Scouting Moto Combine Events

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with the SMX LeagueTM, has announced the details of SMX Next – Motocross for the 2025 season, which will consist of a trio of Scouting Moto Combine presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare events. The outdoor component of SMX Next will run in conjunction with three rounds of the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The first Scouting Moto Combine event will take place at the Hangtown Motocross Classic on May 30, followed by the second at the RedBud National on July 4, and concluding with the Ironman National on August 8.

The SMX Next program combines the three Scouting Moto Combines with Feld Motor Sports’ five-race SMX Next – Supercross program and culminates with the SMX Next World All-Stars during the SMX World ChampionshipTM Playoffs for a season-long collaborative effort to cultivate the development of top prospects from the talent-laden amateur level of the sport. SMX Next will officially commence for the 2025 season this Saturday at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship round from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which will host the first SMX Next – Supercross event of the year.

“SMX Next continues to be one of the most groundbreaking initiatives this sport has implemented in its illustrious history, as it has greatly benefited the ongoing development and skill progression of the sport’s most promising young athletes,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “The Scouting Moto Combine has played an integral part in the success of the program and will expand to include three events for the 2025 season, with the focus on providing more opportunities for the next generation of racers to experience competition at the highest level. We’re eager to bring together a new collection of prospects this outdoor season and provide them with proven hands-on guidance that has fostered a wealth of success at the professional level.”