Lucas Mirtl, Former Lawrence Agent, Calls into PulpMX Show

With a situation that is clearly going to be buried deep in litigation, it was a shock to hear Hunter and Jett Lawrence’s former manager Lucas Mirtl calling into Steve Matthes’ PulpMX Show last night. Rarely do people talk publicly in circumstances like this, but Mirtl either defied that legal advice or didn’t get it and decided to call. He didn’t reveal any details, but perhaps the lack of details makes sense because he claims he still doesn’t understand what led to his dismissal last Thursday.

“Obviously when it happened it was completely out of the blue, and it was rough,” he said. “It was the worst experience, as you can imagine, personally. This week we’re kinda back into it. We’re going to address the allegations that were made. It’s a really unfortunate situation that I never saw coming.”

The motocross industry woke up to a statement from the Lawrence family on Thursday morning saying they had parted ways with Mirtl, and Mirtl had been fired from the agency that employs him, Wasserman Media Group. Said the statement, in part, “Following an initial investigation, we became aware of and in possession of evidence of misuse and misappropriation of our personal funds by our agent Lucas Mirtl for his benefit and as of 9 a.m. this morning we have fired him. Further, Wasserman has fired him as well.”

The Wasserman Media Group, one of the largest talent representation brands in the world, soon followed with a similar statement to echo the Lawrence camp.

“I was just having another day,” said Mirtl. “One hundred phone calls and stuff like that and I started receiving termination agreements, then another termination, and then it’s [the statement] online! There’s just no way to compute at that point. I was talking to everyone when I went to bed the night before. This really hit. Honestly it’s the closest thing to feeling like you’re in a nightmare, and wondering, are you going to wake up? I was completely unaware.”

Matthes asked Mirtl if he denies the allegation.

“Yeah, unequivocally,” Mirtl responded. “[I’m] Not a criminal. There’s certain stuff on employment law and what is due, and I’m out a good sum of money due to the way it was handled….yeah, I still haven’t heard anything from anyone involved, or an outside source or anything. All I know is the allegation that was put out there. That’s the only thing we know at this point. My clients, outside of the Lawrences that are involved in this situation, they’re getting talked to by every other agent. They’re trying to do what they need to.”

Mirtl is not exclusive to the Lawrences and is also the manager of many others in the paddock, including Chance Hymas, Jo Shimoda, Tom Vialle, Ty Masterpool, Lucas and Sacha Coenen overseas, and more. While the Wasserman statement said the Lawrence’s management would transfer over to other Wasserman agents Jacob Hayes and Travis Clarke, there has not been an explanation as to what happens to Mirtl’s other clients.

Mirtl does say he’s reached out to his other riders.

“It’s a touchy situation,” he says. “There’s stuff I will talk on and stuff that has to play out, like litigation on my side that seems inevitable at this point, when something this major happens. I’ve talked to all of those guys. It’s tough for them! It’s not just my side. A lot of people that are close to me that we have a great history and it’s pretty much doused in flames in the blink of an eye. That’s the part that people should be able to relate to.”

Mirtl actually brought Jacob Hayes, who Wasserman continues to employ, into the agency world. Hayes was once of one Mirtl’s clients when he was a racer and then transitioned to management. He had been working alongside Mirtl and now remains part of the Lawrence management team.

Mirtl is also surprised that the accusations went public at all.

“I don’t know how that came to be, how it passed some sort or board room or how someone said that’s a good idea,” he says. “Even in criminal law they don’t send out a press release saying, ‘We’ve got our guy and we’ll get him here shortly.’”

Matthes asked Mirtl if he has heard from law enforcement.

“No. No. And I don’t expect to,” he says. “On my side of things this is absolutely baseless.”

As for the future Mirtl says he is not quitting as an agent, even if he’s no longer employed by Wasserman.

“I’m not going anywhere and I’m going to face this head on,” he said. “I’m not saying silent. I’ve argued with people on that. Staying silent, that’s what guilty people do. I owe it to people who have been there in my corner to stand up and fight. Now, the day it happened, it doesn’t quite feel this way. You want to disappear. But, I’ve got a two-year-old son that I’m responsible for and too much collateral to just let the story end here, like that. No way.”

Mirtl says he has not spoken to anyone in the Lawrence family.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he says. “If I’m guilty or I’ve done something wrong that would affect my ability to be at the races, I would say it. This is what I’ve always known, this is all I know and it’s time to stand up and fight. Do I understand why and how we got here? No. But I’m sure in time I will and everyone else will.”

Watch the full PulpMX Show #612 episode below. Mirtl called in around the 1:09.00 mark.