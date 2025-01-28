AmPro Yamaha Reveals 2025 Off-Road, GNCC Team

The team is also excited to announce their AmPro bLU cRU amateur support riders. 2023 GNCC 85 Champion (11-15), Ryder Sigety returns and will race for top honors in the GNCC 150 A class, with Colton McQuarrie also returning to lead the campaign in the GNCC 150 B class. Both riders are excited for the opening 2025 GNCC round in South Carolina as they begin their first full season in the bigger bike classes. Joining the team to defend his GNCC 85cc Big Wheel (11-15) title is Hunter Carey.

In addition to their title campaigns in the off-road racing series in the east, the team will be on hand at select bLU cRU special events to support Yamaha riders honing their off-road skills. Additionally, they will be assisting in the development of the AmPro bLU cRU Amateur Team riders at GNCC, U.S. Sprint, and J-Day offroad events. For information on upcoming off-road bLU cRU events, visit yamahamotorsports.com.

The AmPro Yamaha Racing team would also like to thank its partners for their support: Yamaha, Yamalube, GYTR, Moose Racing, FMF, Scott Goggles, Sunex Tools, Shoei Helmets, Sidi Boots, Cycra, Tramell Tire, 02 Blast, Dunlop Tire, Moose Balls, Factory Connection, Flexx Bars, ODI Grips, DP Brakes, TM Design, Fastway, ProFilter, Seat Concepts, VP Racing Fuels, DID Chain, Work Connection, IMS, Antigravity Batteries, Evans Coolant, X-Trig, Bullet Proof, Spec Bolts, G2, Senge Graphics, Matrix, E-Line, Motion Pro, Vortex, Pro-X, Wiseco, and MotoSport.

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS) is proud to continue its substantial bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency program in 2025 for the GNCC, National Enduro, U.S. Sprint Enduro, and the JDay Off-Road Series. From the PW50 to the YZ450FX, the program boasts a robust $1.2 million across all four championships to support bLU cRU riders excelling in competition aboard qualified models from Yamaha’s complete line of off-road motorcycles. Riders who compete aboard any qualified Yamaha YZ motorcycles are invited to register for the 2025 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program. For complete details on how to register, visit www.yamahablucru.com.

Donnie Luce – Amateur MX/ ATV / Off-Road Coordinator for YMUS

“The AmPro Yamaha team is coming into 2025 with a lot of momentum after a successful end to last season as well as a renewed focus on strengthening our team with the addition of Kailub, Evan, and Brandon. We are looking forward to showcasing our 2- and 4-stroke Off-Road models in the premier off-road series in the east.

Randy Hawkins - AmPro Yamaha Racing Team Owner

“With our team of riders and mechanics, the 2025 season is going to be exciting and fun. The team has been working hard, testing, and training this off-season, and it’s all coming together. We’re looking forward to the start of the season and seeing the blue wave.”

Kailub Russell- AmPro Yamaha Racing #557

“I’ve had a very steady offseason building and learning this new YZ450FX. I’m excited to kick off the season with the team. I think the bike and myself should be very capable of running up front and battling to win.”

Liam Draper - AmPro Yamaha Racing #198

“I’m super excited to get the 2025 season started! The pre-season training has been going well. Kailub and I have been hard at it and can’t wait to go racing.”

Evan Smith - AmPro Yamaha Racing #347

“I am very excited to be joining AmPro Yamaha for 2025. To be a part of a strong team with such a decorated past in racing and to have them backing me, I can’t wait to go racing. I have my eyes set on the NEPG title, and with such a great program behind me, I can’t wait to see how the year unfolds.”

Brandon Gregoire - AmPro Yamaha Racing #1 and #913

“I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity that AmPro Yamaha has given me for the upcoming race season. I’m stoked to be teammates with Kailub Russell, widely regarded as the best rider to ever compete in GNCC racing, as well as Liam Draper, one of the top riders of our current era. I’m eager to learn from both of them and apply their insights to my own program. This year, I’m focused on defending both of my JDay Off-Road titles and putting my name on the map as a contender in GNCC racing.”

Danielle Mcdonald - AmPro Yamaha Racing #261

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the AmPro Yamaha Racing team this year. It has always been a big dream of mine to race full-time in the U.S. and to finally be here feels surreal. I am extremely excited about the upcoming season and can’t wait to start racing!”