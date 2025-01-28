SMX Playoff Track Maps Released, Pre-Sale Tickets Also on Sale Now
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):
Tickets On-Sale Now for the 2025 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final
Pre-sale kicks off today with public on-sale starting next Tuesday, February 4
Charlotte, St. Louis, and Las Vegas track maps revealed
ELLENTON, Fla. – Tickets are officially on sale for the 2025 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final. As previously announced by the SMX League at the Anaheim Opener press conference, Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at zMAX Dragway, adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 13 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. The SMX World Championship Final will return to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, September 20.
SuperMotocross Priority Members can purchase tickets starting today, January 28 with public on-sale availability beginning Tuesday, February 4 at SuperMotocross.com.
Last year’s historical season saw two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cement their place in the history books as both defended their inaugural year championships and won. At just 18, Haiden Deegan earned his second 250cc World Championship while Australian generational-talent Jett Lawrence, at 21, became the first-ever repeat 450cc World Champion in the premier class.
zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and its world famous four-lane dragstrip and dual grandstands provided the perfect backdrop to kick off the past two years of post-season racing and will continue to bring the action in 2025. The Charlotte area is a hotbed for fans of the sport and is an easy city to get to from most points in the Eastern region. zMAX Dragway has proved to be a world-class facility in every way where the SMX experience was fully brought to life with a full day of fan activities on Friday, an industry packed FanFest on Saturday and a multitude of prime camping options for every budget.
New in 2025, The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO will see playoff racing for the first time. However, the city of St. Louis is no stranger to regular season Supercross racing, having hosted 26 Monster Energy Supercross races since 1996 and has been a consistent host market on the schedule since. The venue has gone through several name changes over the years, but The Dome at America’s Center has long been lauded as having the best “dirt” in the world. The domed stadium and adjacent exhibition hall combined feature an impressively large footprint with which the SMX master track builders will use to create a one-of-a-kind “motocross-inspired” SMX World Championship caliber track.
The SMX World Championship will culminate with the World Championship Final on Saturday, September 20 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The city of Las Vegas delivered as the sport returned to the “entertainment capital of the world” for last year’s World Championship Final where two champions defended their crowns in front of a sold-out crowd. “The Strip” is one of the most iconic dragstrips in the country and joins zMAX Dragway as being one of just two dragstrips in the nation to feature four-wide racing. This expansive footprint allows track builders to let their creativity shine and construct a World Championship caliber racetrack worthy of crowning champions. Situated right across the street from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Strip is home to more than 50 events a year and provides an intimate viewing experience from the grandstands and suites while also offering fans the ability to “line the fence”, similar to what is done at a Pro Motocross event.
A variety of travel packages will be available to fans for the SMX World Championship Final. Please visit SMX World Championship Final Travel Packages for more details. Fans can purchase hotel and camping accommodations that include many ticketing and VIP experience options.
Fans can expect a two-day experience in Charlotte and Las Vegas as these rounds will offer a Friday Fan Zone and a Saturday FanFest experience. Friday’s Fan Zone will feature access to the pre-race press conference, free practice sessions, and the SMX Insiders Live show. Further details and a complete programming schedule will be released later in the year. Due to the unique track layout in St. Louis, Playoff 2 will be a one day event and will include access to all the race teams, athletes, and experiential activities in a one-day Saturday FanFest experience format.
The SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points are automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. As in other sport playoffs, athletes will be competing for the sport’s ultimate World Championship title, and the prestige that comes from overcoming adversity through a 28-round, dual-discipline (indoor and outdoor) season, plus two SMX Playoffs and a Final.
The entire SMX World Championship series is now on sale, including 17 Rounds of Monster Energy Supercross, 11 Rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship, and the post-season Playoffs and Final. To purchase tickets and stay up to date on the latest news and highlights, visit SuperMotocross.com, SupercrossLIVE.com or ProMotocross.com.
For information about the SuperMotocross World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
- Instagram:@supermotocross
- Facebook:@supermotocross
- Twitter:@supermotocross
- YouTube:@supermotocross