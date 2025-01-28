SMX Playoff Track Maps Released, Pre-Sale Tickets Also on Sale Now

The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):

Tickets On-Sale Now for the 2025 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final

Pre-sale kicks off today with public on-sale starting next Tuesday, February 4

Charlotte, St. Louis, and Las Vegas track maps revealed

ELLENTON, Fla. – Tickets are officially on sale for the 2025 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final. As previously announced by the SMX League at the Anaheim Opener press conference, Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at zMAX Dragway, adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 13 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. The SMX World Championship Final will return to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, September 20.

SuperMotocross Priority Members can purchase tickets starting today, January 28 with public on-sale availability beginning Tuesday, February 4 at SuperMotocross.com.

Last year’s historical season saw two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cement their place in the history books as both defended their inaugural year championships and won. At just 18, Haiden Deegan earned his second 250cc World Championship while Australian generational-talent Jett Lawrence, at 21, became the first-ever repeat 450cc World Champion in the premier class.



zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and its world famous four-lane dragstrip and dual grandstands provided the perfect backdrop to kick off the past two years of post-season racing and will continue to bring the action in 2025. The Charlotte area is a hotbed for fans of the sport and is an easy city to get to from most points in the Eastern region. zMAX Dragway has proved to be a world-class facility in every way where the SMX experience was fully brought to life with a full day of fan activities on Friday, an industry packed FanFest on Saturday and a multitude of prime camping options for every budget.