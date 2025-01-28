There are even more options out there. There's one other thing we heard Saturday about this new Kawasaki two-stroke, as someone let it slip that "GNCC racers will be happy." So let's say it is a 300cc two-stroke motocross bike. An off-road racing model might be announced right with it.

This just makes the mind boggle more. Beyond the legacy of KX85 and the KX Supermini (currently called the KX112) and the KX125 and KX250, Kawasaki used to sell thousands and thousands more two-strokes with the KDX200 for trail riders. Yes, once we go down this two-stroke rabbit hole, we can only dive deeper. What about a 65? What about a 50 that could battle Cobras and KTMs?

And speaking of that, with KTM's recent financial issues and confirmation that it will be making cuts in bike production, maybe now is the perfect time to jump into the two-stroke market, since KTM is one of the few still carrying that torch. Credit to Yamaha for keeping a two-stroke line, as well. Yes, the Japanese manufacturers can still do it.

But what will it be? We don't know, but we can't wait to find out.