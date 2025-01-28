It seems even Jett had fun battling as he said, “I love racing when it's close and Jason's really good at defending, you know, like, going like across and staying low on the berm where I couldn't do anything. Like, it's fun racing and it's learning for me.”

Anderson explained from his perspective what it is like to try and keep someone like Jett behind him, “Yeah, I think it's always tough when you're leading because you're trying to figure out what they're doing behind you, but to be honest, I think the best thing you could do is just try and hear where they're louder, and then try and figure out, try and look. But it's really tough because you kind of wanna stay in your line that is working and, and especially [a line] that is comfortable because that rain really made the track super slick. I knew I was really good in the whoops, and I just tried to just keep doing my thing. And for me, being as sick as I was last weekend, and then this week, it's crazy, kind of feels like it's still lingering, but happy to be strong for the most of the main and lead some laps and it's a step in the right direction."

Third place in the main event for a 31-year one year old, who is still feeling a bit under the weather is pretty impressive. The real question here might be, what keeps him, and some of the other riders who are 30 plus, going at this point?

“To be honest, I think we all just really enjoy what we do. I'm pretty sure all of us have gone through a hump to where we're kind of bitter at what we do just because it's tough, it's really tough. But I think now we're all at the age to where, not driving to the track on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, going to the races, you know, 30 weekends a year. It's what we've done for so long, so I think we're just passionate about what we do.”

It's passion for the sport that helps Anderson still land podiums at almost 32 years of age. It's that same passion that creates rivalries like the one he has with Jett Lawrence. It's that same passion again that makes fans of supercross keep coming back to watch. Will Anderson’s passion help him get a win in 2025? With two strong rides already this year, it's looking very possible.