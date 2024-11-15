Who has the most Paris Supercross wins?

The Paris Supercross takes place this weekend. Check out the King of Paris honors from each year, and the other multi-time King of Paris winners below as well.

Long-time Yamaha rider David Vuillemin claimed the most King of Paris crowns, claiming four total in his home country (1999, 2000, 2001, and 2003). Marvin Musquin (2016, 2017, and 2021) and Justin Barcia (2010, 2013, and 2019) are tied for the second-most King of Paris honors.

Since the first event in 1984, there have been a total of 27 different riders to claim King of Paris honors, with only nine total riders taking the crown at least twice. Ken Roczen (2022) and Jett Lawrence (2023) have Honda on a two-race win streak heading into the 2024 event.

