With two races completed following the conclusion of the 2024 seasons, Filthy Phil Nicoletti is busier than ever in retirement. Not too busy to answer your ultra-important questions though! This week Phil talks about his recent racing activities, the complexities of the middle finger, and the double standards of partying down.
Weekend Warrior Phil,
Wow, first GNCC and now the World Vets. When some guys retire you hear them tell stories of how they didn’t ride a dirt bike for months, even years. But you’ve already raced twice almost immediately after hitting the kill switch on your pro career. What’s driving you to do these races, and how different does it feel when there’s no pressure to pull in results? Are you still putting pressure on yourself to finish well?
-Coors Light Smasher
Smasher,
Honestly, the main driver to for this came from prior commitments. I had committed to the GNCC before SMX had ended. But for me, that GNCC was a stress reliever. It was where I could just ride for pure fun. Sure, there is a little pressure that I put on myself to not yard sale and look like a complete dumbass, but no matter what, it’s still hard not to really be in race mode. It was the same at World Vets, which was super last minute. I had to be out there for some testing the week after, so Twisted Development and Jamie Ellis helped me get stuff ready. KTM had given me a brand new KTM 150 for a two-stroke race as well. The World Vets created some pressure, just because it was moto. Also it was a cool race where you kind of want to win anyway. Biggest thing for me in these situations is getting used to riding bikes that aren’t 100 percent to my spec and setup. I need to run a looser program and get used to the "run what ya’ brung," mentality.
-Phil
One Finger Phil,
These days getting the middle finger from you isn’t an insult, it’s more of a badge of honor. You know, something you’ll brag to your friends about later, or maybe even use as a pickup line in the beer garden at a national. “You know, sweetheart, I once received double birds from Filthy. Can I buy you a Pabst?” But there must be times when you want to use the gesture in anger. It must be frustrating when you’re giving someone the bird to communicate you think they’re garbage, and they just smile and get excited. What do you do to get around this? Have you developed a new gesture? Do you make a heart symbol with both hands and point at them?
-Felonious Frank
Felonious,
Good thing about the middle finger, Frank, is that it’s pretty distinct if it’s being thrown around for fun or anger. It’s pretty easy to tell if it’s a, "Hey what’s up," or a, "I’m gonna headbutt you," gesture. Nowadays it’s more done as a, "Hey what’s up."
Every dude knows that when you see your mates, you don’t just throw them a wave! Ninety-nine percent of my buddies, as soon as we see each other, we throw the bird. It’s just common law. Some people don’t like it, but I couldn’t care less, honestly. Does it go against the corporate grain and political correctness? 1000 percent! But the best part about it is, I know almost every corporate guy in this industry and they are just like me. Off corporate time, out drinking beer, giving their buddy the bird. But the middle finger is the symbol heard around the world. It can have two types of meaning. Everyone reading this column, or the Joe blow walking the street, we have all used the gesture for both.
-Phil
Phil,
Okay, so I know you dudes aren’t all living the rockstar lifestyle, but you hear so many stories from the ‘90s, and how much buffoonery and debauchery was going on back then. Without getting anyone in trouble, is it still like that, or have camera phones and social media completely ruined that glorious way of life? And is there a hierarchy? Meaning, do girlfriends of privateers ever get the call to join the factory ranks? And if so, do they!? And on the flipside, do factory chicks ever get the boot for poor performance and resign themselves to slumming it on Privateer Island?!
-Daniel
Daniel,
I am going to answer this, but you’ll have to read between the lines with some stuff. Is today’s era like the ‘90s? No, of course not. Are there still some little glimmers of hope that ‘90s style is still around? Absolutely. Me and the boys have had some banger nights through the years. Of course, the banger nights aren’t on a Saturday night after an SX or a MX race like things used to be. But there have been some really good times in the off-season with my buddies. I can’t really comment on the chick status of moto with that stuff. I was never in that game, haha. I mean, obviously there has been some moving and shaking through the years, but after the dust settles it all works out. But cellphones did kind of put a damper on shit. But that’s only when you’re really out in public with fans and stuff at clubs. Sometimes it does get a bit much, but at the same time, who gives a shit? If Jett, Coop, Eli, Kenny, or Chase wanted to hit Tongue and Groove nightclub in Atlanta after SX and have a night, they can’t? But everyone else can? So from January to the end of September there is no fun to be had for us? Like, come on. Everyone needs some fun and to blow off the steam.
-Phil