Wow, first GNCC and now the World Vets. When some guys retire you hear them tell stories of how they didn’t ride a dirt bike for months, even years. But you’ve already raced twice almost immediately after hitting the kill switch on your pro career. What’s driving you to do these races, and how different does it feel when there’s no pressure to pull in results? Are you still putting pressure on yourself to finish well?

Honestly, the main driver to for this came from prior commitments. I had committed to the GNCC before SMX had ended. But for me, that GNCC was a stress reliever. It was where I could just ride for pure fun. Sure, there is a little pressure that I put on myself to not yard sale and look like a complete dumbass, but no matter what, it’s still hard not to really be in race mode. It was the same at World Vets, which was super last minute. I had to be out there for some testing the week after, so Twisted Development and Jamie Ellis helped me get stuff ready. KTM had given me a brand new KTM 150 for a two-stroke race as well. The World Vets created some pressure, just because it was moto. Also it was a cool race where you kind of want to win anyway. Biggest thing for me in these situations is getting used to riding bikes that aren’t 100 percent to my spec and setup. I need to run a looser program and get used to the "run what ya’ brung," mentality.

