There's one-week to go before the 2024 edition of the Paris Supercross, and MXGP-TV's weekend pass is the way to watch.

Mark your calendars for November 16 and 17, 2024, as the legendary Supercross de Paris returns to the iconic Paris La Défense Arena. Celebrating its 41st edition, this event promises unparalleled excitement, featuring the world's top supercross riders battling it out on a meticulously designed track.

Why You Can't Miss This Event:

World-Class Riders: Witness top riders like Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda showcase their skills