Watch This Weekend's Paris Supercross on MXGP-TV
There's one-week to go before the 2024 edition of the Paris Supercross, and MXGP-TV's weekend pass is the way to watch.
Mark your calendars for November 16 and 17, 2024, as the legendary Supercross de Paris returns to the iconic Paris La Défense Arena. Celebrating its 41st edition, this event promises unparalleled excitement, featuring the world's top supercross riders battling it out on a meticulously designed track.
Why You Can't Miss This Event:
World-Class Riders: Witness top riders like Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda showcase their skills
Spectacular Track Design: Experience a challenging course crafted to highlight the prowess of these supercross stars, ensuring thrilling races and breathtaking moments.
Unmatched Atmosphere: Join thousands of fans in the state-of-the-art Paris La Défense Arena known for its electrifying crowd
Don't Miss Out!
Whether you're attending in person or tuning in from afar, the Supercross de Paris 2024 is set to be an unforgettable event. Get your tickets or MXGP-TV pass today and be part of the action!
Bonus 2025 Early Bird Offer!
Take advantage of the 2025 Season Early Bird! This package provides live and on-demand access to all 2025 MXGP events + the 2025 FIM Junior World Championship Live + the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Crawfordsville, Indiana, USA + ALL 2024 Replay!
Go to MXGP-TV.com/subscribe for all the info