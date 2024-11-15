Hear from Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Jo Shimoda, Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, then watch some raw riding footage of them, plus Malcolm Stewart and Tom Vialle ahead of the 2024 Paris Supercross, the 41st running of the event.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.