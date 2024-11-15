Results Archive
2024 Paris Supercross Press Day Preview

November 15, 2024, 2:25pm

Hear from Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Jo Shimoda, Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, then watch some raw riding footage of them, plus Malcolm Stewart and Tom Vialle ahead of the 2024 Paris Supercross, the 41st running of the event.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

