We had the Southwick National was last weekend, which meant the wild and the wacky happened! We almost always see some stuff happen in the sand pit out of the ordinary, be it results or whatever. This past weekend, it was more of that, and hey, don’t look now but we are ten motos down out of 22. This thing is about halfway over.

We had some issues with sound this weekend at The ‘Wick. The AMA has been sound checking for years now and they’re trying to get smarter with it. You see, generally speaking, an exhaust with a larger diameter opening (which is louder), allows a four-stroke to make more power. You still need backpressure to make good low-end power, but the decibel limits in the sport do hurt overall horsepower numbers. So, it’s a good thing to run at the limits for the teams.

The AMA checks for sound on Fridays and passes the bikes and mufflers, then they do random checks after the race to make sure there’s no funny business. Back in my mechanic days, you could cheat pretty easy with rags in the airbox, sockets in the head/mid pipe or even maps that limit the RPM’s so you pass sound and then you load the “right” map in after you pass.

The AMA has gotten wise to all of these techniques and have been clamping down on the different maps. So, they flip the map switches themselves to make sure there’s no funny business. So, then some teams started to put a third map switch underneath the tank that overrode the two on the handlebar, but the AMA caught onto that as well. Besides that, the test after the races eliminated that (unless the mechanic could flip it without the AMA tech guy seeing) because you’re not going to race with a “sound map” in, right?