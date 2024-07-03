We had the Southwick National was last weekend, which meant the wild and the wacky happened! We almost always see some stuff happen in the sand pit out of the ordinary, be it results or whatever. This past weekend, it was more of that, and hey, don’t look now but we are ten motos down out of 22. This thing is about halfway over.
We had some issues with sound this weekend at The ‘Wick. The AMA has been sound checking for years now and they’re trying to get smarter with it. You see, generally speaking, an exhaust with a larger diameter opening (which is louder), allows a four-stroke to make more power. You still need backpressure to make good low-end power, but the decibel limits in the sport do hurt overall horsepower numbers. So, it’s a good thing to run at the limits for the teams.
The AMA checks for sound on Fridays and passes the bikes and mufflers, then they do random checks after the race to make sure there’s no funny business. Back in my mechanic days, you could cheat pretty easy with rags in the airbox, sockets in the head/mid pipe or even maps that limit the RPM’s so you pass sound and then you load the “right” map in after you pass.
The AMA has gotten wise to all of these techniques and have been clamping down on the different maps. So, they flip the map switches themselves to make sure there’s no funny business. So, then some teams started to put a third map switch underneath the tank that overrode the two on the handlebar, but the AMA caught onto that as well. Besides that, the test after the races eliminated that (unless the mechanic could flip it without the AMA tech guy seeing) because you’re not going to race with a “sound map” in, right?
And Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing got a bit too close to the limit this weekend as Jordon Smith was docked three points after he failed a post-race sound check, which came after he failed a post-qualifying sound check as well. Max Anstie from Star failed his post-qualifying one also, as did Daxton Bennick. And then Haiden Deegan’s bike wouldn’t run after the race to get a test on, which the AMA was a bit suspect on (although it was smoking near the end of the race). From what I hear though, Deegan does run a different muffler than the other guys. Whether it’s for sound or for performance is a bit unclear.
The Star Yamaha guys were filming the testing, and word is they’re not happy, as they feel singled out here. The Yamahas, due to their motor configuration, are louder than the other bikes without a doubt and the AMA are just trying to make sure the rules are being followed here.
Anyway, the whole sound thing is a bit of a cat and mouse thing. The AMA has been better about enforcing/explaining all their penalties/procedures the last little while and I would bet that the Star Yamaha guys continue to be selected for sound testing to make sure they’re under the limit because again, louder mufflers do help with HP.
Well, look I think all three of the top 450MX guys can take something positive away from the weekend. Jett Lawrence can sit back and say, “Hey man, my shoulder isn’t 100 percent, and I still won the overall. Oh, and by the way I’ve won every overall that I haven’t cartwheeled down a hill in.”
Chase Sexton can lay back and say, “Hey man, when I was feeling it, I caught and passed Hunter and Jett and dominated moto two, so going forward, I know I have this in me.”
Hunter Lawrence can say “Hey man, I have the red plate right now, this series is almost halfway over, and between my brothers injured wing and Sexton’s EKG-like moto scores, I’m in a good spot.”
There’s a three-way battle for the points lead here with just three points separating them. This thing is getting very interesting indeed.
As much as the three 450MX guys each have a case to be stoked on their riding, I’m not sure anyone outside of Haiden Deegan has anything to be doing cartwheels on. Deegan was again great in Southwick in getting his fourth overall win in five races. He’s got full control of this title and no real worries. Whatever is thrown at him he can figure it out and overcome for a win. The only thing that can stop him is a crash, and we’ve seen some big ones from him. That out-of-control scrub in moto two was very close to turning into a big crash, so I suggest everyone wrap him in bubble wrap, keep him calm, and he’ll win this title.
Watch Deegan's scrub/save below.
Tom Vialle needs to stop losing points to the 38, and he won Southwick last year. In moto one he did what he could to get second and then had a nice lead in moto two before giving it up to Jo Shimoda and Deegan. He said he had some goggle issues that caused him to drop back but man, that’s not ideal for Vialle and his title hopes. He really needed to win this moto.
Chance Hymas rode well and let’s face it, this year no matter what Hymas does, he’s impressing everyone and it’s his first year as a contender. Next year he’ll be focusing on wins and titles.
Levi Kitchen was leading moto two when the red flag came out and he couldn’t repeat the same feat on the re-start. As a matter of fact, he crashed late and could only get seventh. His 2-2 at the opener was a long time ago folks.
Jo Shimoda is doing Jo Shimoda things. He was awesome in moto one coming from a first-lap crash to ninth. Moto two he won, just like he did last year. Jo’s good in the sand. Also, Jo is over 50 points back of Deegs so… yeah.
The Star guys and Deegan went to Southwick to practice the week before the race (last year the sand proved to be tough on Haiden) and yeah, it clearly paid off, right? I don’t want to hear the whining about why didn’t other teams do this, why just Star, etc. From people I talk to close to the situation, Brian Deegan reached out about getting some testing in there, there were other pros there as well, and good on the Deegans and the team to proactively try to get better in the sand. What’s the problem here? There were no AMA rules broken as far as I know. Props to them, it worked!
Back in the day there was always an NESC local race the Sunday before Southwick and usually there was an off weekend so more than a few factory riders would race it to dial in settings/sand skills. I even raced it once on a borrowed bike. Good times!
I didn’t go to Southwick, so I thought I’d try something different this week. I asked for some questions on IG for this column and got a great response. Here’s a few questions and then a few answers as well:
More Manderin/Less Manderin
Okay then, like everything in this world we have split opinion on the Manderin. Look, I don’t know who he is, where he comes from, or when he’s going to send us his truth-bombs. All I know is that you better hope he doesn’t read this, Wilbur.
Triumph Racing Report Card
I think it’s been pretty good right? Yes, Jalek Swoll had a chain come off this weekend (they’ve had more than a few chain issues) and Joey Savatgy had some sort of electrical issue at Hangtown, but hey man, they’ve gotten starts, they’ve made podiums, and they’ve won SX heat races. I fully expect Savatgy to get on the box this MX season and Swoll is as good, or better, than he was on the factory Husky. So, yeah, B+ I think!
Girl Name Suggestions
Just keep it normal please. Your daughter is not “special” or “unique” in any way. So, keep the spelling normal, don’t doom them to a life of telling people how to spell “Gennifyer” because you decided they needed to stand out from the crowd. But you cannot, unfortunately, name her “Karen” because that’s now ruined forever.
USA MXoN Team
Well, this is easy right? Last year Deegan didn’t want to go because he and the team felt like it wasn’t a winning USA team. So, let’s hope his teammates meet their expectations this year. Sexton wanted to go last year even with no time on the KTM but decided against it, which is understandable. So, I would think, barring injury, he’s in. So, then Deegan would be in I would think? Okay, that’s easy. Then I would send whomever the next American is in the points. Aaron Plessinger or Justin Cooper, I suppose.
All-Time USA MXoN Team
I mean I guess I would put James Stewart on the 125 or MX2 even though JS7 only raced a 250F one time (and absolutely destroyed everyone). I think we could still put JS7 on a 125 against everyone else on 250F’s and he would still win. So even though you could put him on the 450, I’ll use the MX2 spot for Stew. Obviously next would be that Carmichael guy, he was pretty good in motocross, right? Third spot could go to Tim Ferry (2-1 in MXoN’s, never got the good gate pick, saved USA in 2007), maybe Ryan Villopoto, Jeff Ward was 7-0 in MXDN’s, and Rick Johnson was always awesome there as well. Draw straws, I guess?
Troy, Ohio Question
Is this serious? I can’t tell. Look, Troy sucked as an MX national, but it actually does fit into the “SMX” thing. Well except for the whole, “can’t see shit” part if you’re a fan. I already wasted too many words on this question.
Sexton’s Contract
He signed a two-year deal so it’s up at the end of next season. As to what he does, unless it gets a whole lot better one would think he’s out of there, right? That might line up with Tomac and Cooper Webb both hanging up their boots as well so yes, that would leave an opening for him there at Star. And also, Jason Anderson’s deal is up too so maybe Kawasaki alongside Jorge Prado? I think I would rank them Yamaha, Kawasaki, and then stay at KTM for Sexton’s home in 2026.
99 Reasons Pulp Fantasy
Look sir, I admit that SX didn’t go well for me. I couldn’t get on track for whatever reason, but so far through the five outdoor rounds, I’m 268th overall in MX. Not too shabby right? I’m like Mike Alessi/Doug Henry in that motocross seems to be my specialty!
Masterpool MX Only
Okay, that’s not a bad idea but not something that we see a lot of. For one, then Mitch Payton has to hire someone for SX-only and that adds more money to the equation, not to mention parts and staff to keep Ty going riding during SX waiting for MX. Look, Ty’s not great in SX but he was better this year and if you hire him for SX, you just need him to get top tens and some top fives and put one of your “better” SX guys in his coast. I think he can do that, yeah?
Adam Full-Time Career
Adam Cianciarulo was on the PulpMX Show on Monday and indicated that yes, broadcasting is something he’d like to do full-time. Which is not a shock, he told me that like three years ago also. He’s articulate, intelligent and has everything you want in a TV booth talking about our sport. But for now, he’s the new toy for the fans of the sport, and soon enough he will be ripped apart on social media for his insights. That’s how this works, as nobody in the booth has ever been universally praised for some reason.
Deegan on 450s
No, I don’t believe so. I think he’ll be back in 250’s for another year and then move up in 2026 if he stays injury free, etc. Three years seems to be about the right amount of time for a guy like Haiden, who’s pretty special. One thing people around him and his team seem to think will happen is, Haiden goes into his own “team” at some point. Still gets Yamaha and Star help but gets to do his own gear, sponsors, etc. Something to watch for sure.
Rider Injured, Mechanic
There’re plenty of things to do for a mechanic whose rider is hurt. You can become a test guy in the shop working on that side of things. You can go to the races and be a spare guy to help your other mechanics. When Tim Ferry was hurt at Yamaha, I turned into a Supermoto mechanic, which kind of sucked but also, I spent a ton of time on the dyno learning a lot in regard to what works in terms of HP and what doesn’t. Trust me, the work doesn’t stop.
Factory Mechanics’ Money
Wait, what? Who said factory guys don’t make money? With bonuses many of these guys are over six-figures I would bet. Now, when I was a factory Yamaha guy, I started at 42K, which was ridiculous BTW, but pay has improved a lot since then. Depends on whether you’re an employee (getting overtime) like the Kawasaki and KTM guys or a contract guy (Honda) I guess, and it depends on how your rider does and how he bonuses you out, etc. But generally, factory guys get paid pretty well.
Levi Kitchen Question
Levi’s had a great year and I think in SX, he can beat Deegan but I’m not sure even if he got better starts (his are hit and miss) he can run with Haiden in MX. Look at the fitness and speed Haiden has and then add in his ability to “send it,” and that’s a tough package to beat outdoors. It doesn’t mean Levi “sucks,” as he’s one of the top five in the class, it just means he’s not as good as Deegs when the sun is out.
Ridgeline Life
Well, look I was and still am a supporter of the Honda Ridgeline. I had one for ten years and if you’re looking for a mid-size truck, they’re awesome and I would still recommend, although the Chevy Colorado made some improvements also. But having said that, this Silverado is my first full-size truck and it’s pretty nice! I like having the extra room (don’t like putting gas in it so much) and the Chevy is fully loaded so it has a lot more things than the Honda. If I’m being honest, if you can afford it, get the bigger truck. They’re pretty sweet!
SX/MX in Canada
Hey man, the new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) schedule that just dropped has a Vancouver round! So yeah, catch the fever up in the Great White North! I don’t think we’ll see the AMA Supercross series go back up there again, although Toronto was pretty good there by the end. SAD.
Oldest Rider to Score Points
John Dowd! I mean, who else!? Dowdy was 47 years old when he scored a 19th at Southwick in 2013. Dowd’s a national treasure and his career is pretty amazing considering he didn’t start riding until he was 16 and then just six years later, he got 13th in a moto at a pro national. Crazy!
Thanks for reading OBS and we’ll be back to our regularly scheduled column next week from REDDDD BUUUDDDDDDDDDDD. Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com to chat about this or whatever else!