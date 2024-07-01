Jordon Smith Receives Three-Point Penalty for Failing Sound Test at Southwick National

Over the weekend at the Southwick National, Jordon Smith had his best results of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship so far, finishing 7-4 for seventh overall. His moto finishes were his best this season and his seventh overall was his first top ten overall this summer. His 7-4 moto finishes were going to land him fifth overall but unfortunately the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing suffered a three-point penalty after the second moto. Smith failed the AMA's sound test, which happened a few times on Saturday (his teammates Max Anstie and Daxton Bennick were two of them!), but the #31 machine failed the AMA sound test twice: once after the second 250 group A qualifying session and once after the second moto. According to the rulebook, a post-race failed sound test results in a loss of three championship points (page 63 in section 3.1.10 Technical Violations And Penalty Levels of the 2024 AMA Motocross Rulebook), so this matches the penalty Smith received.