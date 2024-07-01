The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship sure is delivering exciting racing in spades! Southwick upheld the trend too, as a rough track and wild second motos made for some seriously unpredictable results. To learn more, we sent former pro and NBC Pit Reporter, Jason Thomas, our questions on The ‘Wick.

Southwick saw a lot of rain in the week before the national. How did this affect the track and/or track prep leading into Saturday? In what ways was the track different than normal?

The rain definitely had an effect on the soil. All morning riders were talking about how slippery the base was underneath the surface sand. It made traction tricky. The temptation is to be very aggressive with the throttle at Southwick. The deep-ish sand begs for more and more aggression, but with a slippery base made harder by rain, that handful of throttle could create a lot of wheelspin in a big hurry. There were many instances of riders spinning as they exited corners as they dug down into the base. Southwick is always a fickle foe but the heavy rains a week ahead of time added another wrinkle.

Sometimes the tracks get faster for the second set of qualifiers because the track is breaking in, but with Southwick it was the opposite. Does a slower track in the second qualifier change a rider’s strategy? Jett Lawrence pulled off after only three laps in the second 450 qualifier.

Southwick is almost always this way. It does add a level of pressure and removes any margin for error. We have seen this dynamic create drama many times. Back in the late 2000’s, Andrew Short had a mechanical malfunction in the first session and had to use a provisional qualifying rule to get into the motos. You can forget having a really good qualifying time in the second sessions. For most, there is just a bit more urgency and focus on that first session than at some other rounds. In this scenario, riders will spend much more of the second session working on their race settings instead of trying to burn hot laps. They can pull into the mechanics’ area and make changes without worry of missing their window for a fast qualifying lap.

All tracks change over the course of the afternoon, but is more pronounced at Southwick? How much tougher is the second moto when the track gets beat up?

It is tougher but not only because of the track, but temperatures climb as well. Thankfully, this was an unseasonably cool year for Southwick. The energy spent in moto one takes a toll, though, and everyone is feeling it late in that second moto. The time gaps from lap-to-lap start jumping higher and higher late in that second moto. If you’re fit enough to push in the final laps, you can make up a lot of time.