Main image courtesy of GasGas Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

The 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in Lombok, Indonesia, over the weekend. Tim Gajser (Honda) entered the weekend with a 34-point lead over Jorge Prado (GasGas). In the first moto, Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) took his fifth moto win of the season after grabbing a rare holeshot, and that led to an uncontested win as Prado came through second. Moto two saw Herlings once again in the lead until a mistake handed the lead over to a two-way battle between championship leaders Gajser and Prado. The two made contact as Prado block passed the Honda rider from the inside and Gajser tried to square up the 2023 Champion but caught Prado’s rear wheel in the process, causing Gajser to go down. Prado cruised to his 12th moto win of the season as Herlings passed Gajser late for second place. Gajser also crashed again. With his 2-1, Prado cut some points off of Gajser’s lead to get it down to 22 points. Herlings (second) and Calvin Vlaanderen (third) rounded out the overall podium as Gajser came through fourth. After a third and a tenth, respectively, at the last two rounds, Prado returned to the center of the podium.

In MX2, Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) led the championship by 48 points over Simon Laengenfelder (GasGas). De Wolf opened up his lead to now 65 points over Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) after a 1-1 day for the #74 machine as Lucas Coenen finished 7-2 for third overall. The two battled back and forth in the second moto before de Wolf eventually held on for the race win. Andrea Adamo (KTM) finished second overall for his first overall podium in a handful of races. De Wolf started the season with three straight overall wins then finished 4-4-4-2-2-4-7 until his fourth win of the season came in Indonesia.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

The Sun Shines in West Nusa Tenggara as Prado and de Wolf Put The Rest In The Shade

LOMBOK (Indonesia) – In the relentless heat and humidity of the MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara at the Selaparang circuit on the island of Lombok, the racing never faded in its intensity as the MXGP elite put on a spectacular display of racing stamina in the Indonesian sun!

The MXGP World Championship saw another change in momentum, as reigning Champion Jorge Prado took a superb Grand Prix win for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, although mistakes for all three leading competitors were a feature of the racing as he took a chunk out of the points lead of Team HRC’s Tim Gajser.

In the MX2 class it was the points leader who took control again for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, as red plate holder Kay de Wolf won both races on the day for the first time this season to further extend his advantage at the top of the table!

Before the racing began, the opening ceremony for the event saw speeches of thanks from Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo, FIM CMS Director Antonio Alia Portela, before the Governor of West Nusa Tenggara 2018-2023, Dr. H. Zulkieflimansyah S.E. M.SC, welcomed the MXGP organisation to the region and wished the best of luck to all competitors, all in the presence of FIM Asia President Stephan Carapiet. Then we were treated to a dazzling display of drumming, dancing, music and acrobatic performances from the Indonesian marching band Gita Abdi Praja IPDN (The State of Public Administration), while singer Pipit Tripitaka performed “Indonesia Raya”, the national anthem of Indonesia, and other traditional songs with Saxophonist Bintang Pablo.