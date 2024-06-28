On Saturday, the fifth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. This round will also be the 22nd round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first.

Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the SuperMotocross Video Pass at the same times.

On Sunday, USA will re-air the motos starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

And CNBC will run a re-air of the Southwick National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

And the tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown on CBS Sports starting at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific, then will be shown again starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action again at the August 31 and September 1 Buckwheat 100 GNCC in West Virginia.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship