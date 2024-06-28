Results Archive
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Southwick and MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara

How to Watch Southwick and MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara

June 28, 2024 8:00am

June 28, 2024 8:00am
by:

On Saturday, the fifth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. This round will also be the 22nd round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first.

Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the SuperMotocross Video Pass at the same times.

On Sunday, USA will re-air the motos starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. 

And CNBC will run a re-air of the Southwick National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

And the tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown on CBS Sports starting at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific, then will be shown again starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action again at the August 31 and September 1 Buckwheat 100 GNCC in West Virginia. 

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Southwick Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara (Indonesia)

     Sunday, June 30
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      June 29 - 3:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      June 29 - 4:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 30 - 12:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 30 - 1:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 30 - 3:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 30 - 4:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2
      June 30 - 12:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2
      June 30 - 1:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2
      June 30 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2
      June 30 - 4:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 191
2Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 159
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 153
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 144
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 136
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 171
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 165
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 163
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 143
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 134
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 511
2Jorge Prado Spain 477
3Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 440
4Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 339
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 332
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 473
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 425
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 421
4Liam Everts Belgium 394
5Andrea Adamo Italy 368
Full Standings

View the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Motocross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

Southwick National

Southwick National

SouthwickNational Race Center

Southwick National Injury Report

Southwick National provisional entry lists:

Motocross

Southwick - 250 Provisional Entry List

June 29, 2024
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Revised: June 20 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
29 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

Southwick - 450 Provisional Entry List

June 29, 2024
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Revised: June 26 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath New Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Entry List

MXGP Live Timing

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The Wick 338
Address: Southwick, MA 01077

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Get tickets to the Southwick National.

The 2024 Southwick National fan map.
The 2024 Southwick National fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Southwick

     Saturday, June 29
    The Wick 338
    Southwick, MA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am 7:00am Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am 7:15am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am 7:30am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am 8:00am 250MX Group B Qualifying 1
    8:20am 8:20am 250MX Group A Qualifying 1
    8:35am 8:35am Track Maintenance
    8:50am 8:50am 450MX Group A Qualifying 1
    9:10am 9:10am 450MX Group B Qualifying 1
    9:30am 9:30am Track Maintenance
    9:40am 9:40am 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:45am 9:45am 250MX Group B Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:05am 10:05am 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am 10:10am 250MX Group A Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am 10:30am 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate)
    10:35am 10:35am 450MX Group A Qualifying 2
    10:55am 10:55am 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate)
    11:00am 11:00am 450MX Group B Qualifying 2
    11:15am 11:15am Track Maintenance
    11:45am 11:45am 250MX Consolation Race
    12:00pm 12:00pm 450MX Consolation Race
    12:30pm 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    1:00pm 1:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:15pm 1:15pm 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm Podium Interviews
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction
    2:15pm 2:15pm 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    2:50pm 2:50pm Podium Interviews
    2:50pm 2:50pm Halftime
    3:30pm 3:30pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:45pm 3:45pm 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    4:20pm 4:20pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:30pm 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:45pm 4:45pm 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    5:20pm 5:20pm 450 Winners Circle
Southwick Motocross Schedule

