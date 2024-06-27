At each round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship we see locals come out to try and qualify for the pro 250cc and 450cc divisions. Retired pros, privateers, and top amateurs come out and give it their best shot in front of family and friends. Well, at this year’s Southwick National there will be one extra rider to keep an eye on: Tony Lorusso. The Brockton, Massachusetts, native first raced pro at the 1990 Pro Motocross round at The Wick 338, finishing 16th overall in the 125 Class and last made the motos at the 2012 Unadilla Naitonal, finishing 30th overall. But on Saturday, at 52 years old, Lorusso will look to qualify for the 250 Class motos at his home track.

Lorusso will be in the 250 Class B group qualifying session—the first on track to start the day. If Lorusso does qualify, which he very well could being first on the track and from the reports we are hearing from locals, he would be the oldest rider to ever qualifying for the motos. At 52 years old, Lorusso would break we believe Robert Fitch’s record of qualifying for the 2021 Thunder Valley National at 41 years old. So, not only would Lorusso be the first rider over 45 to qualify for a Pro Motocross race, but he would be the first rider over 50 to do so!