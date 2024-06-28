Filthy Phil Nicoletti made his return to racing at the High Point National after crashing hard at the Hangtown Motocross Classic and proceeded to rip a sweet holeshot in the second moto. Before this weekend's Southwick National, Phil took the time to answer YOUR questions. Enjoy!

New Yorker Phil,

Correct me if I’m wrong, but you’re originally a New York guy, right? That leaves me wondering about your thoughts on Unadilla. The homecoming has to be pretty special for you, but at the same time, you’re not a guy who pulls punches when describing a track you aren’t happy with. So I’d imagine taking rocks to the hands all afternoon wouldn’t be something you particularly enjoy. So is Unadilla a track you look forward to coming to, or one you, and your hands, dread?

-Befuddled in Illinois

Befuddled,

Unadilla has become so much better over the years. The rocks have been taken out over the years. Unadilla isn’t what it used to be when I was a 9-year-old kid watching from the other side of valley. I’m not going to lie though, there was something about that track being mostly grass. I remember like it was yesterday sitting on the hillside (where Stew landed on RC) and watching the Saturday practice and qualifiers happen to get into Sunday. I wish the track had some of the “older sections” left in, but I’m glad they brought the big hill back in that leads up to the amateur pits. You're right, Unadilla’s roost is [still] quite painful. You’re hitting 50-55 mph and riding into rocks coming off a wheel at a ridiculous speed. You don’t realize the speed at Dilla, because the track is so open, but it is a very fast track.