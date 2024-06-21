Episode 75 of SMX Insider: SMX Insider Crew Visits the AMA Hall of Fame
June 21, 2024 1:10pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Our SMX Insiders have hit the road for a special episode at the AMA Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio. Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas took a little road trip following the High Point National and are on hand to take you inside the hallowed halls where motorcycle racing’s best riders are on display. The Insiders take some time to break down the action from Round 21 of the SMX World Championship and hop in the way back machine to re-live some of the great moments and athletes in Supercross and Motocross history.
Related: Kevin Windham Highlights AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Main image by Mitch Kendra