Ty Masterpool's big win and Haiden Deegan's big comebacks grabbed the attention from the High Point National, but the day could have been worse for Tom Vialle and Chance Hymas, who both had close calls in the deep, technical ruts of Pennsylvania. Check out a double feature for MIPS Save of the Day!

Video: NBC/Peacock MX Sports Pro Racing

Voice and Edit: Jason Weigandt

MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.