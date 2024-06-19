Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Derek Kelley
  2. Cody Groves
  3. Kile Epperson
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Talon Hawkins
  2. Ryder McNabb
  3. Cameron Dufault
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: Double Trouble at High Point

June 19, 2024 4:50pm | by:

Ty Masterpool's big win and Haiden Deegan's big comebacks grabbed the attention from the High Point National, but the day could have been worse for Tom Vialle and Chance Hymas, who both had close calls in the deep, technical ruts of Pennsylvania. Check out a double feature for MIPS Save of the Day!

Video: NBC/Peacock MX Sports Pro Racing
Voice and Edit: Jason Weigandt

MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.

