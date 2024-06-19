Results Archive
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Derek Kelley
  2. Cody Groves
  3. Kile Epperson
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Talon Hawkins
  2. Ryder McNabb
  3. Cameron Dufault
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: High Point

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast High Point

June 19, 2024 4:30pm
by:

FLY Racing is excited to celebrate its 25th anniversary and introduce the 2024 line-up. The new look and feel signaled a pivot for FLY Racing, a step out and a step up. Led by the all-new Formula S helmet powered by the FLY Smart app, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of product performance and design. We would like to thank our loyal dealers and customers for 25 incredible years and look forward to the next 25 and beyond! Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at worldwide motocross and off-road events in 2023.

Better late than never as Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to discuss the High Point National and the great Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence rides as well as Ty Masterpool, the track prep, my trip to the MXGP of Italy, and more.

Listen to the High Point National review podcast file directly or listen below or get it from the PulpMX App, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Get  20% off with our promo code (type in "racerx"), which you can check out OnXMaps.com.

Read Now
