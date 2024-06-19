Hymas: Most 250 Laps Led This Season

While Haiden Deegan has won three overalls of the first four rounds and has won five out of the first eight motos, Chance Hymas has now actually led the most laps! Deegan only led the final two laps of the first moto this weekend, whereas Hymas led six laps in the first moto and five laps in the second moto. Hymas has led a class-leading 55 total laps this season over Deegan’s 48. However at round four, Masterpool led the most on the weekend—15 total after eight in the first moto and seven in the second moto.

Fast and Frustrated Fineis

Speaking of laps led, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team started strong in the second 250 Class moto with all three of their riders in the top three positions! Mark Fineis would lead the first laps of his young pro career before a crash damaged his bike, ending his moto early. Fineis led the first two full laps then got passed but got back into P1 to lead lap number six before he crashed a few turns into the seventh lap. For a handful of laps, he was giving it right back to Tom Vialle, Chance Hymas, and Ty Masterpool! Fineis came into the mechanics’ area and could not believe what happened. Check out my interview with Fineis from late January ahead of the first Supercross Futures race of the season. While his Futures season did not go the way he had planned, he got to work early for his first full season of Pro Motocross. The Indiana native will not short you on effort, that is for sure. “I hate when people doubt me. I hate it,” he told me. I do not expect this to be the last time the #705 machine runs with the top group.