The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round four completed on Saturday in Pennsylvania. Here's a quick look at some High Point National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more. We also saw the fourth round of the Women's Motocross (WMX) Championship compete on Friday, so we also included a few notes on WMX as well.
High Point National Quick Stats
WMX
Kyleigh Stallings, 1-1 for first overall: first moto win(s) and first overall win of season, third overall podium of season, plus led all ten laps in both motos (led all 20 laps total).
Jordan Jarvis, 2-2 for second overall: claimed first overall podium finish of season in first start of season.
Sophia Phelps, 3-3 for third overall: second overall podium finish of season, fourth and fifth moto podium of season.
250
Ty Masterpool’s first career 250 Pro Motocross overall win and first Pro Motocross moto win, also first career top-five, and first career overall podium.
Haiden Deegan’s tenth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Chance Hymas’ second career 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
450
Jett Lawrence’s 14th career 450 Pro Motocross overall win, also 14th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Chase Sexton’s 24th 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s fourth 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Moving Masterpool
Ty Masterpool claimed his first career moto win AND overall win but how about this wild stat: it is not only the first overall podium he ever scored in Pro Motocross in either class, but it is his first ever top five overall! He has five sixth overall finishes in Pro Motocross (two in 250 Class and three in 450 Class) but this was his first top five ever.
92nd Different 125/250 Class Overall Winner
Masterpool becomes the 92nd different rider to win an overall in the 125/250 Class of Pro Motocross, becoming the first new winner since Tom Vialle won the 2023 Southwick last July.
Pro Circuit’s 300th
Masterpool’s win was also the 300th win for Mitch Payton’s Pro Circuit team, which first raced back in 1991. How fitting was it that that history was made by Masterpool on the day he earned his first ever win. Congrats to the Masterpool family, the Payton family, and everyone who has helped get Mitch to any of those 300 wins.
The fill-in Kawasaki rider earns:
-His first career Pro Motocross moto win
-His first career Pro Motocross overall win
-Pro Circuit team's 300th AMA Supercross and Motocross win
Hymas: Most 250 Laps Led This Season
While Haiden Deegan has won three overalls of the first four rounds and has won five out of the first eight motos, Chance Hymas has now actually led the most laps! Deegan only led the final two laps of the first moto this weekend, whereas Hymas led six laps in the first moto and five laps in the second moto. Hymas has led a class-leading 55 total laps this season over Deegan’s 48. However at round four, Masterpool led the most on the weekend—15 total after eight in the first moto and seven in the second moto.
Fast and Frustrated Fineis
Speaking of laps led, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team started strong in the second 250 Class moto with all three of their riders in the top three positions! Mark Fineis would lead the first laps of his young pro career before a crash damaged his bike, ending his moto early. Fineis led the first two full laps then got passed but got back into P1 to lead lap number six before he crashed a few turns into the seventh lap. For a handful of laps, he was giving it right back to Tom Vialle, Chance Hymas, and Ty Masterpool! Fineis came into the mechanics’ area and could not believe what happened. Check out my interview with Fineis from late January ahead of the first Supercross Futures race of the season. While his Futures season did not go the way he had planned, he got to work early for his first full season of Pro Motocross. The Indiana native will not short you on effort, that is for sure. “I hate when people doubt me. I hate it,” he told me. I do not expect this to be the last time the #705 machine runs with the top group.
Curse of the #59?
Three out of the last four years, a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has had the national number #59. And all three years, the #59 Star bike has gone down in the first turn of one of the motos at High Point Raceway and was either dead last or buried deep in the pack. There is no real stat to point out here, but I figured this was odd enough to point out. Carry on.
Cochran’s Crash
Casey Cochran had a wild crash that he somehow was able to walk away from.
Awards
Hard Charger Award: Grant Harlan | 450 Class moto 2: 40th to 14th
Privateer Power Award: Grant Harlan | 12-14 for 11th overall in 450 Class
Save of the Day
Ty Masterpool's big win and Haiden Deegan's big comebacks grabbed the attention from the High Point National, but the day could have been worse for Tom Vialle and Chance Hymas, who both had close calls in the deep, technical ruts of Pennsylvania. Check out a double feature for MIPS Save of the Day!
Post of the Weekend
Russell Buccheri’s pro debut with a watchful eye from the late Bill Dill…
SMX Points Update
Jett Lawrence (Honda) continues to lead the 450SMX standings class after round four of Pro Motocross, round 20 of SMX, but now Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) has taken over the 250SMX points lead.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|359
|25
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|339
|22
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|325
|20
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|317
|18
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|275
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|514
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|472
|22
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|412
|20
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|378
|18
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|370
|17
Main image by Mitch Kendra