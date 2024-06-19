Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Derek Kelley
  2. Cody Groves
  3. Kile Epperson
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Talon Hawkins
  2. Ryder McNabb
  3. Cameron Dufault
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Full Schedule
Redux: High Point National Super Stats

Redux High Point National Super Stats

June 19, 2024 5:30pm
by:

The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round four completed on Saturday in Pennsylvania. Here's a quick look at some High Point National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more. We also saw the fourth round of the Women's Motocross (WMX) Championship compete on Friday, so we also included a few notes on WMX as well.

High Point National Quick Stats

WMX

Kyleigh Stallings, 1-1 for first overall: first moto win(s) and first overall win of season, third overall podium of season, plus led all ten laps in both motos (led all 20 laps total).
Jordan Jarvis, 2-2 for second overall: claimed first overall podium finish of season in first start of season.
Sophia Phelps, 3-3 for third overall: second overall podium finish of season, fourth and fifth moto podium of season.

  • Kyleigh Stallings
    Kyleigh Stallings Mitch Kendra
  • WMX overall podium
    WMX overall podium Mitch Kendra

250

Ty Masterpool’s first career 250 Pro Motocross overall win and first Pro Motocross moto win, also first career top-five, and first career overall podium.
Haiden Deegan’s tenth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Chance Hymassecond career 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

450

Jett Lawrence’s 14th career 450 Pro Motocross overall win, also 14th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Chase Sexton’s 24th 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s fourth 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.

Ty Masterpool with his mechanic Ryan Hughes
Ty Masterpool with his mechanic Ryan Hughes Mitch Kendra

Moving Masterpool

Ty Masterpool claimed his first career moto win AND overall win but how about this wild stat: it is not only the first overall podium he ever scored in Pro Motocross in either class, but it is his first ever top five overall! He has five sixth overall finishes in Pro Motocross (two in 250 Class and three in 450 Class) but this was his first top five ever.

92nd Different 125/250 Class Overall Winner

Masterpool becomes the 92nd different rider to win an overall in the 125/250 Class of Pro Motocross, becoming the first new winner since Tom Vialle won the 2023 Southwick last July.

Pro Circuit’s 300th

Masterpool’s win was also the 300th win for Mitch Payton’s Pro Circuit team, which first raced back in 1991. How fitting was it that that history was made by Masterpool on the day he earned his first ever win. Congrats to the Masterpool family, the Payton family, and everyone who has helped get Mitch to any of those 300 wins.

Hymas: Most 250 Laps Led This Season

While Haiden Deegan has won three overalls of the first four rounds and has won five out of the first eight motos, Chance Hymas has now actually led the most laps! Deegan only led the final two laps of the first moto this weekend, whereas Hymas led six laps in the first moto and five laps in the second moto. Hymas has led a class-leading 55 total laps this season over Deegan’s 48. However at round four, Masterpool led the most on the weekend—15 total after eight in the first moto and seven in the second moto.

Fast and Frustrated Fineis 

Speaking of laps led, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team started strong in the second 250 Class moto with all three of their riders in the top three positions! Mark Fineis would lead the first laps of his young pro career before a crash damaged his bike, ending his moto early. Fineis led the first two full laps then got passed but got back into P1 to lead lap number six before he crashed a few turns into the seventh lap. For a handful of laps, he was giving it right back to Tom Vialle, Chance Hymas, and Ty Masterpool! Fineis came into the mechanics’ area and could not believe what happened. Check out my interview with Fineis from late January ahead of the first Supercross Futures race of the season. While his Futures season did not go the way he had planned, he got to work early for his first full season of Pro Motocross. The Indiana native will not short you on effort, that is for sure. “I hate when people doubt me. I hate it,” he told me. I do not expect this to be the last time the #705 machine runs with the top group. 

  • Mark Fineis
    Mark Fineis Mitch Kendra
  • Mark Fineis
    Mark Fineis Mitch Kendra
  • Mark Fineis
    Mark Fineis Mitch Kendra

Curse of the #59?

Three out of the last four years, a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has had the national number #59. And all three years, the #59 Star bike has gone down in the first turn of one of the motos at High Point Raceway and was either dead last or buried deep in the pack. There is no real stat to point out here, but I figured this was odd enough to point out. Carry on.

  • Levi Kitchen at the 2022 High Point National.
    Levi Kitchen at the 2022 High Point National. Mitch Kendra
  • Jarrett Frye at the 2021 High Point National.
    Jarrett Frye at the 2021 High Point National. Mitch Kendra
  • Jarrett Frye at the 2021 High Point National.
    Jarrett Frye at the 2021 High Point National. Mitch Kendra

Cochran’s Crash

Casey Cochran had a wild crash that he somehow was able to walk away from.

Awards

Hard Charger Award: Grant Harlan | 450 Class moto 2: 40th to 14th

Privateer Power Award: Grant Harlan | 12-14 for 11th overall in 450 Class

Save of the Day

Stuck In A Rut! | Save of the Day | High Point

Ty Masterpool's big win and Haiden Deegan's big comebacks grabbed the attention from the High Point National, but the day could have been worse for Tom Vialle and Chance Hymas, who both had close calls in the deep, technical ruts of Pennsylvania. Check out a double feature for MIPS Save of the Day! 

Post of the Weekend

Russell Buccheri’s pro debut with a watchful eye from the late Bill Dill…
3D Racing’s post:

  • Russell Buccheri's KTM 250 SX-F
    Russell Buccheri's KTM 250 SX-F Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Russell Buccheri with his father Mike.
    Russell Buccheri with his father Mike. Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra

SMX Points Update

Jett Lawrence (Honda) continues to lead the 450SMX standings class after round four of Pro Motocross, round 20 of SMX, but now Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) has taken over the 250SMX points lead.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 359 25
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 339 22
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 325 20
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 317 18
5Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 275 17
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 514 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 472 22
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 412 20
4Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 378 18
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 370 17
Full Standings

Vlogs

Haiden Deegan: Fastest I’ve Ever Raced!! Massive Comebacks at Pro Motocross rd.4 High Point!

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
August 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now