Filthy Phil Nicoletti made his return to racing last week at High Point after crashing hard at Hangtown and proceeded to rip a sweet holeshot in the second moto. He wasn't happy afterward, of course, but then again, is he ever? Either way, enjoy Phil's surly answers to this week's questions on weight, High Point, and bachelor parties.

Phil

What was your ideal weight in racing 250 supercross, versus 450 outdoor? And how important is a rider’s weight in pulling a good start

-Jim

Jim,

Our sport is so different. It's so long. “Race weight” is kind of a skewed mentality in our sport. This is all my opinion. I CAN NOT stay at true race weight all year. It’s impossible. Trainers who weigh their athletes every day, or every week, and hold them accountable to that are wrong. We as athletes should not starve ourselves to make weight. If you're properly doing your motos, and logging in your time, you should not have to be a caloric deficit. My ideal race weight on a 250 is 175lbs. That’s me taking in the proper amount of calories for the energy that’s needed. Outdoor on a 450, I hover around the 183-186. That's me eating constantly, trying to keep up with the burn rate of the body. Summer eats up the body, so to stay on top of it you have to eat. Five lbs. here or there doesn’t mean shit. If your trainer thinks so, you need to rethink some stuff. No way a trainer is telling me to stay at 175lbs from January to September. I would crumble.

-Phil