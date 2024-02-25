Coming into the second round of the 2024 East Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Austin Forkner held the points lead, and then took off with the lead early in the main event. He then suffered a massive crash in a rhythm section, when he came up short on a table top and then bounced into the face of the next obstacle, which ejected him off the bike and off of the track.

We now have some updates on Forkner, as Kawasaki posted that he has "a spine and scapula injury." From the social media account of Austin's father, Mike, we got more detail, which is posted below.

Forkner's wife also posted that Austin will have a more extensive update to post tomorrow. The entire racing community wishes him the best in his recovery.