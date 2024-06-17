Good Advice: Billy Hartle, Ken Roczen’s Mechanic, on His Career Journey

Can you tell us about your background and what inspired you to become a mechanic in supercross/motocross? Were there any events or influences that steered you towards this career path?

My background in motocross all started with my dad. When I was growing up, he was always racing and got me into it, and I was hooked ever since. As I got older, it was clear to me that I didn’t have the talent I needed to make any career out of racing so the next best thing I could think of doing is wrenching for the best riders in the world.

What kind of education and training did you undergo to become a professional mechanic in this field? Could you share any specific courses, certifications, or apprenticeships that were instrumental in your career development?

I went to Motorcycle Mechanics Institute (MMI) in Phoenix right after I graduated high school, but most of the knowledge I have came from years of racing while growing up. I had a close friend who was a local pro where I grew up that actually got my foot in the door of the industry.

Throughout your career, what have been some of the most challenging aspects of working as a supercross/motocross mechanic? How did you overcome these challenges, and what lessons did you learn from them?

The biggest challenges I have overcome came in the very beginning of my career. I started on a privateer team Eleven10 Mods, and it was a struggle getting to the races every weekend. Between endless hours in the shop and driving the box van across the country to get to races, it was a very demanding and difficult lifestyle at that time. That experience taught me some very valuable skills and a ton about all aspects of a motorcycle because we built all our own engines, chassis parts, wheels, and basically every single piece we used on those motorcycles.

Could you share one or two of your most memorable experiences or achievements in your career? How have these moments impacted your professional journey and personal growth?

For me the most memorable experience is the entire 2018 season with Aaron Plessinger. We won both a 250 SX and MX title together that year. The hyper focus and dedication it took to make that happen was intense. There is nothing like the celebrations after all that hard work pays off!

For young individuals aspiring to become mechanics in motorsport, particularly in supercross or motocross, what advice would you give them? Are there specific skills or experiences they should focus on to succeed in this industry?

My advice to anyone wanting to take this career path, is to be ready for a very demanding lifestyle. Try to find someone who is a local fast kid who is determined to go somewhere with racing and offer to help them out. Go to Amateur nationals and meet people in the industry. A lot of where you get to is about the people you know and meet.

