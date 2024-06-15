Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from a foggy High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, as we are set for the 47th High Point National. This will be round four of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and our first East Coast race of the summer. The “Country Club of Motocross” welcomes all families and motocross enthusiasts here for Father’s Day weekend in what we expect to be ideal conditions.

High Point Raceway is one of the tougher tracks to navigate on the Pro Motocross circuit as the off-camber turns and hills are all lined from left to right with long, deep ruts. Pushing down the hills but still nailing the turns will be key for the riders on a track that can easily bite when least expected. There are no changes to the track layout from the 2023 version. As for weather today, we are expecting ideal conditions: sun with a high of about 80° Fahrenheit although with humidity around 75 percent.