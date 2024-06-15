Main image by Mitch Kendra
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from a foggy High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, as we are set for the 47th High Point National. This will be round four of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and our first East Coast race of the summer. The “Country Club of Motocross” welcomes all families and motocross enthusiasts here for Father’s Day weekend in what we expect to be ideal conditions.
High Point Raceway is one of the tougher tracks to navigate on the Pro Motocross circuit as the off-camber turns and hills are all lined from left to right with long, deep ruts. Pushing down the hills but still nailing the turns will be key for the riders on a track that can easily bite when least expected. There are no changes to the track layout from the 2023 version. As for weather today, we are expecting ideal conditions: sun with a high of about 80° Fahrenheit although with humidity around 75 percent.
In terms of the championship, Hunter Lawrence (Honda) enters in the 450 Class lead after taking his first 450 moto win and third straight second-place overall last weekend in Colorado. The #96 has a six-point lead over Chase Sexton (KTM) and a 16-point lead over his brother Jett Lawrence (Honda). Remember, this is where Hunter Lawrence earned the first Pro Motocross moto win of his career back in 2019 (he finished 1-3 for second overall in the 250 Class that day). We have quite a three-way battle brewing between the Lawrences and Sexton.
In the 250 Class, Haiden Deegan has taken four wins in the first six motos—and all three overall wins—as he is starting to take command of the championship. A wrist injury hindered his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX East Region season, but the second-generation rider is now at full strength and full stride in his second full Pro Motocross season and put on a very strong start to the summer out west. Tom Vialle, Chance Hymas, Levi Kitchen, Jo Shimoda, and the rest of the 250 Class field are hoping to swing some points their way.
Today is going to be a significant day in both classes as we have a weekend off before the June 29 Southwick National. Leaving with momentum and confidence will be key heading into the first break off of the summer.
Qualifying will start at 8 a.m. local time (Eastern).
