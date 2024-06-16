The fourth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship brought the first East Coast round of the season as the series visited High Point Raceway in the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania. The technical and tricky circuit has provided some historic moments since its first Pro Motocross race back in 1977, and the racing on Saturday delivered once again. The 47th High Point National saw fans packed throughout the rolling hills of Greene County on a beautiful Father’s Day weekend. Amateurs Friday and Sunday, WMX racing Friday, and the Pro Motocross National Saturday highlighted a weekend filled with racing as generations of racers and moto enthesitis were treated to awesome racing on the track.

The on-track action was highlighted in the 250 Class by Ty Masterpool and second-generation racer Haiden Deegan. Masterpool got into the lead early in the first moto of the day as Deegan was well outside the top ten but got to work. And man, was he on the move! With two laps to go he got alongside Masterpool and pulled off a pass to take over the race lead! Masterpool was not going to go down without a fight as he pushed back, but a mistake with two turns to go gave Deegan the breathing room he needed to take the race win. It was an impressive charge through the field on a track that was rather difficult to pass on most of the day. But Deegan showed once again he is the top of the field as his speed was on full display. In the second moto, Masterpool once again got into the lead and this time, he got the damn thing done! After battling with Tom Vialle, Chance Hymas, and Mark Fineis—yes, the ClubMX rookie had an unbelievable first few laps of the race before a crash and mechanical DNF—Masterpool held off Deegan by just over half a second at the finish line to take his first career moto win and his first career overall win. And it was a huge day for Mitch Payton’s Pro Circuit team because of not only Ty’s maiden win, but because it was the 300th AMA Supercross and Motocross team win for the long-time team owner. Afterwards, Payton said it was a big deal for him to get this win and to do so on Father’s Day weekend after the recent passing of his dad. Congrats to Ty and the Masterpool family for their hard work to get here, his mechanic Ryan Hughes (no, not that Ryan Hughes) and to Payton and the entire Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team as well. Ty said it has been a rough four years, but his family and his trainer never stopped believing in him. "All glory to God," he said simply.

The 450 Class saw an awesome battle once again by the Lawrence duo of Hunter and Jett and Chase Sexton. It was a little bit of déjà vu for the Australian Honda HRC riders in the first moto as the Lawrence brothers ran away with the top two positions, battling back and forth all moto long just like they did here in 2022 in the 250 Class! Chase Sexton was a distant third but made some big chances ahead of the second moto and his speed was back. Two crashes cost the #4 big though, as the first one gave Jett the race lead and the second one gave Jett enough breathing room to take the win. Jett’s 1-1 took the overall win over Sexton’s 3-2 as Hunter Lawrence’s 2-3 claimed third overall and saw the #96 leave with the red plate points lead for the second straight week in a row. A scheduled weekend off June 22 and 23 will see Pro Motocross back in action on June 29 for the Southwick National as we enter the middle section of the championship. Riders will rest up mentally and physically before taking to the sandy Wick 338 circuit for round five.

The following is a press release from MX Sports Pro Racing:

MORRIS, Pa. – An evening of scattered thunderstorms gave way to picture-perfect weather conditions and an ever-changing racetrack on Saturday as the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, kicked off its East Coast swing with the annual Father’s Day weekend tradition from legendary High Point Raceway. The 47th running of the High Point National Presented by Sustainable Yard Management represented Round 4 of the 2024 season, where the “Country Club of Motocross” welcomed a massive crowd that saw reigning 450 Class Champion Jett Lawrence pilot his Team Honda HRC machine to a 1-1 effort for his third win of the season. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool prevailed with a breakthrough maiden victory that also signified an unprecedented 300th victory for the most successful team in the history of the sport.

450 Class

Moto 1

The Honda-mounted Lawrence brothers led the field through the first turn to open Moto 1, with point leader Hunter Lawrence inching ahead of Jett to earn the MotoSport.com Holeshot and hold onto the early lead. Behind them, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Dylan Ferrandis battled his way into third. The Frenchman held the position for just over a lap until Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper made the pass. A little more than seven minutes into the moto, Hunter Lawrence lost traction coming out of a turn and stopped briefly, which allowed Jett Lawrence to assume the lead. Moments later, Cooper endured a similar hiccup, which allowed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton to move into third.

As the moto wore on, the Lawrences increased their advantage over the field as some miscues by Sexton allowed the lead to grow to nearly 20 seconds entering the final 10 minutes of the moto. The distance between Jett and Hunter hovered around two seconds, with some ebb and flow as the pair navigated lapped riders. With three laps to go the intensity picked up, with less than a second between the siblings. They mirrored lap times and took the white flag with eight tenths separating the teammates. Hunter Lawrence went on the attack and looked for alternate lines to attempt a pass, but it was too little too late.

Jett Lawrence captured his fourth moto win of the season a mere seventh tenths ahead of Hunter, while Sexton followed in a distant third, 36 seconds back. Cooper finished fourth, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger in fifth.