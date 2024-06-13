The fourth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, at the High Point National. Check out the report below for a look at who will watch the action from the sidelines.

450 Class

Derek Drake – Back | Out

Drake is out for the time being due to a lingering back injury. He hopes to return for a few races at the end of the season.

Derek Kelley – Head | In

Kelley sustained a small concussion at Thunder Valley. We spoke to him this week and he told us his doctor said he isn’t exhibiting any symptoms. He’s in for High Point.

Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | Out

Marchbanks will miss High Point due to a thumb injury sustained on media day just before the season opener.

Phil Nicoletti – Knee | In

Nicoletti will return to racing this weekend at High Point after injuring his knee at Hangtown.

Jerry Robin – Shoulder | In

Robin pulled off at Thunder Valley in the second moto because something didn’t feel right in his shoulder. Turns out he’s been dealing with a torn labrum and torn supraspinatus tendon in his rotator cuff since the first moto at Fox Raceway. Robin told us, “It’s still attached so I can just do physical therapy and tape my shoulder up.” Clearly, he’s an animal, but either way he’s in for High Point.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

Tomac suffered a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tore some ligaments in Denver. He hopes to be back for some races by the end of the season.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out

Webb is dealing with a torn UCL in his thumb. His team hopes he can be back for a few races at the end of the season.