The fourth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, at the High Point National. Check out the report below for a look at who will watch the action from the sidelines.
450 Class
Derek Drake – Back | Out
Drake is out for the time being due to a lingering back injury. He hopes to return for a few races at the end of the season.
Derek Kelley – Head | In
Kelley sustained a small concussion at Thunder Valley. We spoke to him this week and he told us his doctor said he isn’t exhibiting any symptoms. He’s in for High Point.
Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | Out
Marchbanks will miss High Point due to a thumb injury sustained on media day just before the season opener.
Phil Nicoletti – Knee | In
Nicoletti will return to racing this weekend at High Point after injuring his knee at Hangtown.
Jerry Robin – Shoulder | In
Robin pulled off at Thunder Valley in the second moto because something didn’t feel right in his shoulder. Turns out he’s been dealing with a torn labrum and torn supraspinatus tendon in his rotator cuff since the first moto at Fox Raceway. Robin told us, “It’s still attached so I can just do physical therapy and tape my shoulder up.” Clearly, he’s an animal, but either way he’s in for High Point.
Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out
Tomac suffered a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tore some ligaments in Denver. He hopes to be back for some races by the end of the season.
Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out
Webb is dealing with a torn UCL in his thumb. His team hopes he can be back for a few races at the end of the season.
250 Class
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres is out with a broken femur sustained during supercross. His recovery process hasn’t gone as well as hoped, and he also had to have surgery on his knee. There’s currently no timetable on his return.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner crashed during supercross and sustained a broken L3 and L4, and scapula. He also injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out
Hammaker hurt his shoulder before the season opener. As of now, there is no timetable on his return.
RJ Hampshire – Wrist | Out
Hampshire hurt his wrist on media day before the season opener. He should be back at some point this season, but right now a return date is unknown.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman continues to recover after a big crash in Daytona left him with five broken ribs, a dislocated right wrist, broken scapula, bruised lung, and an injured T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin is out for High Point due to a pair of concussions. He’s not expected back soon.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo reinjured a shoulder injury while practicing before the season opener. The team is unsure when he’ll return.
Michael Mosiman - Neck | Out
Mosiman sustained a neck injury before the season. He’s out for the remainder of Pro Motocross.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
There is no timetable on the return of Robertson, who’s is recovering from a serious wrist injury.
Nate Thrasher – Collarbone | Out
Thrasher is out due to a broken collarbone. He also bent a plate, which was installed from a previous injury. He’s out for the near future.
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
There is no timetable for the return of Vohland, who dislocated his hip during the supercross season and ended up having a very complicated recovery following surgery.