GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Thunder Valley

June 10, 2024 12:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes break down the third Pro Motocross round of the SuperMotocross World Championship season, with Jett Lawrence engineering a way to win even while hurting, Haiden Deegan topping Tom Vialle in a key battle, Chance Hymas breaking through for his first moto win ever, and much more. And what happened to Chase Sexton? How unpredictable is this series right now? All that analysis, plus rad RAW clips from Tom Journet's camera.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes
Film/Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted!

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

