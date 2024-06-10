Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes break down the third Pro Motocross round of the SuperMotocross World Championship season, with Jett Lawrence engineering a way to win even while hurting, Haiden Deegan topping Tom Vialle in a key battle, Chance Hymas breaking through for his first moto win ever, and much more. And what happened to Chase Sexton? How unpredictable is this series right now? All that analysis, plus rad RAW clips from Tom Journet's camera.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

