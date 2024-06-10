The old guard isn't letting Jorge Prado off the hook in MXGP, as Tim Gajser won a battle with Jorge Prado in Saturday's Ram Qualifying race, then again took advantage of more troubles for Prado come Sunday's motos. Prado holeshot the first moto, right after a huge rainstorm during the end of the first MX2 moto, but Jeffrey Herlings took over the race lead halfway through the first lap. Then Prado went down and remounted in eighth on the third lap, before finishing seventh. In much better conditions come moto two, Prado holeshot once again and ran away with the race win over Gajser and Herlings. Herlings stood at the center of the podium for the 104th time, over a year after his last win (2023 MXGP of Latvia June 4 last summer). Herlings' 1-3 bested Gajser's 2-2 and Prado's 7-1. Once again, it's Gajser who retakes the MXGP points lead over Prado by four points.

Like we mentioned after the previous race, this championship seems like Prado has been running away with it (Prado has three ten-point qualifying race wins and 11 moto wins to Gasjer's four qualifying wins to three moto wins), but that has not been the case. With Romain Febvre out for the immediate future, it seems the championship has come down to Prado, Gajser, and Herlings, who is lurking a little ways behind the front two.

In MX2, Sacha Coenen came up big with his first ever MX2 overall top five, going 3-1 for the overall win. This was his first ever top five overall finish and he lands straight on the center of the overall podium! Lucas Coenen came through 2-3 for second overall ahead of Simon Laengenfelder’s 4-2. Championship de Wolf crashed three times in the second moto, finishing 1-9 for fourth overall, but leaves with a 55-point lead over Lucas Coenen.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

KEGUMS (Latvia) – The battle turned brutal near the Baltic this weekend for the MXGP of Latvia, held once again at the Zelta Zirgs Motocenter near Kegums, and the sandy circuit served up a tough challenge which resulted in some nail-biting racing!

An opening ceremony welcomed the public and teams to the event before MX2 Race 1, with speeches from Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo, FIM/CMS Director Antonio Alia Portela plus Latvia Motorcycle Federation President Mārtiņš Lazdovskis, Ogre Region Deputy Chairman Gints Sivins and MXGP of Latvia Organizer Kristers Serģis. Following the speeches, the Latvian National Anthem was sung by a young Latvian on the podium to kick-off the Grand Prix from the best of manners.

Another important and emotional moment was the one-minute of silence observed before MXGP Race 1, in memory of Former FIM-Europe President and FIM Motocross Commission President Dr Wolfgang SRB, who sadly passed away in the week leading up to the race.

The day started dry, but once more the rain came for the Championships as a deluge hit the area at the end of MX2 race one, making the circuit very wet for the start of MXGP race one! However, due to some amazing work from the track crews, the venue was in near perfect condition for the second races of both classes.