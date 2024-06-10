The third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship went off at Thunder Valley Raceway in Colorado over the weekend, and just like the first two rounds, there was plenty of action, including another points-lead change in the 450 Class. To gain a better understanding of how it all played out, we sent questions to former pro, and NBC Pit Reporter, Jason Thomas.
The start at Thunder Valley is unique. Not only is it uphill, but the elevation at Thunder Valley is extremely high, which means bikes are already down on power. On top of all that, it funnels into a righthand first turn! Is this combination ultra tricky for the riders, or is it all in a day’s work for the pros
The elevation is definitely a unique aspect for how riders need to approach the start. It presents a question of which gear to start in (first or second). That’s not a question at literally any other race on the schedule. Even at the Denver supercross, riders are using different gearing, which allows them to utilize second gear more easily. The decision comes down to whether or not the ECU setting, gearing ratio, and power delivery can handle the load that second gear will put on the engine. If riders don’t launch off the line with urgency, they will get squeezed and a poor start is a certainty. First gear will certainly give that launch but it also requires an immediate shift which can deter forward drive. Second gear will pull longer, but if that jump isn’t quick enough it won’t matter because they’ll get squeezed off by riders on each side. It’s a personal decision that everyone needs to make given their unique setup.
For context, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders were split on this decision. I can’t remember which direction, but I do know three riders went with one route and two went the other way. On the same motorcycle, that speaks to how narrow the margin is for which way to go.
Even better, Jett Lawrence straight-up forgot to put his bike in first gear in the first moto. He accidentally went with second, out of habit.
We had some adverse weather at Thunder Valley this year. How did that change the track, and they way the prepped it for Saturday?
I think they may have left it a bit harder than they possibly could have, with watering and ripping it. In a scenario in which we got a lot of rain, a deep, soft track would be a quagmire. Leaving it a bit harder gives a bit of wiggle room for incoming moisture. Assuming all dirt has a threshold for becoming a muddy mess, less water beforehand leaves more opportunity to absorb water later (rain).
Thunder Valley is traditionally full of ruts, and this year was no different. What’s it like trying to combine the high speeds of motocross with all those tricky ruts?
It’s tricky! Riders look like they are trail riding at times as they pick their way through the ruts. It’s such a technical track in that aspect. Watching Chance Hymas stand up through those ruts and allowing the bike to naturally flow through them was a clinic in how to do it. The saying, “do less” is very appropriate when the track is in this condition.
That said, the ruts weren't nearly as long or as deep as some previous versions of this race. See the above question and answer as to (possibly) why.
Jett Lawrence had quite the bounceback at Thunder Valley after his disastrous day at Hangtown. What are some of the key elements in his ride on Saturday that shaped these results?
It looked like it was a tough day that he was able to overcome. He didn’t have his fastball, but he had enough to win the overall. He was on fumes in that second moto. He is able to find ways to exploit other riders’ weak spots on the track and then protect in the areas he isn’t as great. The sections of the track where he wasn’t able to push (possibly because of shoulder weakness), he protected the insides. The areas he felt better in, he made passes. That approach was about as logical as it gets.
Aaron Plessinger has had some up-and-down results, moto to moto, but this week he wasn’t quite as good. What does he have to do to achieve more consistent moto finishes?
He didn’t look as comfortable on the track this week. His first moto start put him in a good position but he simply lacked the pace he needed to stay there. That isn’t uncommon as we go from venue to venue. Rider preferences will vary and that can be furthered by motorcycle tendencies, too. Look for him to bounce back at High Point this coming weekend.
After Hangtown everyone was wondering if we were going to see a different Chase Sexton, who was beyond incredible at Hangtown. How do you assess what happened with Sexton at Thunder Valley?
In the first moto, he seemed to be struggling a bit. He couldn’t close the gap to Jett and I think that frustrated him. That frustration led to pushing harder, and then a big crash that he was luckily to escape without injury.
The second moto, he looked like he was able to push and was headed to the front. Had he not crashed, I think he very likely wins that moto. We will never know, of course, but he looked like he was back to Hangtown Chase for at least a lap. He gave back a bunch of points this weekend, but the most important factor is in how he rides, not so much the short-term outcome. To win the title, he has to be his best self every weekend, not the first moto version.
Levi Kitchen said he was looking forward to Thunder Valley after not feeling comfortable with the high speeds of the first two tracks, but the change of scenery didn’t seem to help. What’s it going to take for Kitchen to assert himself and get an overall win?
I think this was a tough blow. Everyone knew that Thunder Valley was a good track for Kitchen. I am a subscriber to the thought that when you’re on your best tracks, you have to excel. There are going to be tough days, but on the days where you are primed to win, you simply have to win. He wasn’t able to do that this weekend and will have to find a way to overcome that quickly. Kitchen was really looking to the long, deep ruts of the usual Thunder Valley, but he didn't get them on Saturday and couldn't adapt enough to run the lead pace anyway.
He’s 24 points down, but only one point out of second place which is a silver lining to a tough weekend. Winning motos can turn this around quickly but that’s easier said than done.
Haiden Deegan doesn’t seem to have a lot of patience out there, and puts his motorcycle wherever it will fit in the moment. Do you see this style has an advantage or hindrance, and how did it affect his result at Thunder Valley?
I think he showed a lot of restraint in the second moto. It would have been easy for him to freak out about losing touch with Hymas. Instead, he showed an ability to take the points and overall win. The question is, if Hymas asserts himself as a true title contender, how does Deegan approach that same situation next time around? I believe he looks at Kitchen and Vialle as the real threats, and being ahead of them gave him a sense of calm. That dynamic could change if the 48 keeps winning.
After finding another level in the second moto at Hangtown, Tom Vialle had an up and down day in Thunder Valley. What does he take away from the weekend?
He’s probably kicking himself for leaving that inside open on the last lap in moto one. He rode incredibly well but the problem is that he’s steadily losing points to Deegan. He’s tied for second in points now, and one point out of fourth. He’s thinking title, but he’s not even the clearcut runner-up at the moment. He needs to win a few races and really capitalize at Southwick, where Deegan is admittedly a bit less effective.
This was Ty Masterpool’s third ride on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, and he’s improving with every moto. Where did he make the biggest gains this weekend?
The bike changes they made this week looked to help. He went to a different setup, closer to what Kitchen is running versus the Seth Hammaker-type setup they originally pitched him on. He rides over the rear of the motorcycle more and this setup gives him more comfort in that scenario. I think he can be a top seven guy more times than not, especially if his prototypical holeshots show up.