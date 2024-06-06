Colorado in the summer might be the most beautiful state in the union (or winter, if you’re a snow goer). The backdrop for the Toyota Thunder Valley National is nothing short of awesome, adding context and flavor to an already great race. The track can be really good, too, provided weather and track prep agree. The tough part of this race is the elevation and what it does to the motorcycle and man. The bikes will be incredibly slow, and the breathing will be elevated. Also, higher temps “feel” hotter at elevation. Those are real challenges that teams will be trying to sort, and trainers will hoping to mitigate. Still, this is a race that everyone typically enjoys. There are a few races that riders simply grit their teeth and bear, this is not one of those.

In the 250’s, Haiden Deegan has been a revelation. A huge, helicoptering crash in moto two is all that’s stood in the way of a four moto sweep to open the season. Was Vialle catching him in that moto? Yes. Was it a lock that he would pass him? Absolutely not. Leads often ebb and flow and we will never know. But we do know that Deegs is absolutely for real and the man to beat so far.

I am most intrigued by Levi Kitchen as we enter round 3. This is a track he rides well. Remember, he beat Jett Lawrence straight up here in 2022 and will use that confidence as he inches toward the weekend. He needs to log a few moto wins to swing the points back his way and also to send a message that he’s going to be a legit title threat. He is the best version of himself that we have ever seen but to win the title, he will need to first win motos. It’s not simple to do but the concept is simple to understand.

In the 450’s, it’s absolute pandemonium. Jett’s get-off shook up anything and everything we thought we knew. The points are in turmoil, the narratives are all in doubt, and I’m on the edge of my seat. For over a year, we have known that Jett was probably going to win and there was likely not much anyone could do to stop it. Now, Sexton has his mojo back and Jett is dealing with an injury (the severity of which we shall learn). Will Jett just go back to winning like nothing ever happened? Has Chase broken through and gotten his groove back like Stella? Is AP going to sing the national anthem in Colorado? These are all questions to be answered. I love that we don’t have firm answers beforehand. The sport needs uncertainty and suspense. Roll on, boys.