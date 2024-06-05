Chase Sexton's comeback at Hangtown to capture the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will not soon be forgotten. It certainly wasn't easy, and that's what made it so amazing! Sexton recovered from a first-lap crash to rage from 40th to first, with several amazing saves along the way. That's what happens when you're riding on the edge. Good enough for an epic win, good enough to be the MIPS Save of the Day from Hangtown.

Video: NBC/Peacock MX Sports Pro Racing

Voice and Edit: Jason Weigandt

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.