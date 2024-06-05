Round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship really delivered on and off the track, no doubt about that. Hangtown saw a new track builder come in and he threw some sand on it and rerouted some sections (for the better), and it was a good day of racing in Northern California. So many things happened at Hangtown I thought it would be the best to just rank them in order of the craziest on down.
Jett Lawrence is Human!
Like JT and my wife brought up to me, Jett’s first-moto crash, trying to triple a jump that another rider told me was “mental,” was sort of like when Ivan Drago was cut in Rocky IV. In other words, “He’s a man, not a machine!” Jett showed how quickly these riders can come from the top of the world to injured in a big crash. Hard hit for Lawrence, then in the second moto about halfway though, he dropped back after trying to use his arms to compensate for the injured leg in the crash. Hindsight is 50/50 of course, but you wonder if he would’ve been better to pull it in after being so far down in moto one and save his energy instead of getting to 24th and scoring no points. I mean, he was WAY far back.
The decision to jump the triple, after some track modifications and a 250MX class moto made it tougher, of course, but I’m sure Jett’s at the point where he feels almost invincible, right? He’s won so much, many times easily, that you just start to believe you can do anything. Well, not quite anyway. Jett’s undefeated moto streak ends at 24, and now it’s time to start a new one if you’re him and Honda, right?
Chase Sexton’s Best Ride of his Career!
I don’t know for sure, he’s had many incredible moments, but this one, going 1-1 (first time since Unadilla 2022 that he’s done that) was certainly up there. Incredible charge from last to first in the second moto and man, was Sexton ever sending it. He was LOOSE but it was awesome to watch and what a boost of confidence for Chase and KTM. I think this ride, even if he can’t beat Jett more going forward, is a boost for Sexton and his confidence in his KTM machine. Riders are fragile little flowers and things like what happened at Hangtown can really flip a switch for a rider. Super awesome to watch, for sure.
Deegan’s First Moto Ride!
Haiden Deegan’s gone three-for-four at the first two races of the year, and I don’t know man, maybe he’s just that much better outdoors than in? I mean he’s very good in supercross, but he’s great in motocross to start his young career. In the first moto he was in tenth and ripped through all the contenders to take the win. It was impressive, and maybe not as impressive as Washougal last year, but this was damn close. What a ride!
Tom Vialle’s Second Moto Ride
Two-time World Champion Tom Vialle’s first moto was just okay for him. At this point, many peoples’ pick for the 2024 250MX title had gone 3-3-4 to start the year. Good start, but not great start for the Frenchman. Well, in the second moto, about halfway through, he caught fire and started catching Deegan for four straight laps. Catching Deegs was one thing, but getting by him was going to be another. That fact was moot when Deegs crashed and did a helicopter impersonation, and Vialle went by for the lead and the win. Impressive speed and fitness for Vialle to go 4-1 on the day.
Deegan’s Second Moto ride!
Uh yeah, second moto The Deegs was gone and looking forward to a 1-1 day when Vialle started catching him about halfway through. That’s when he got sideways and helicoptered though the air, and like Jett, got fortunate to avoid injury. He got up and brought it home for a second and the overall win but man, you don’t want to be doing that too many times.
Eli Tomac Tweets!
The track prep was so good that even Eli Tomac came out with just his second tweet in three years to say that the amount of water laid down was perfect.
I mean, I can’t say I disagree with him either. The “rutcross” tracks of yesteryear didn’t offer up a lot of fun for anyone and allowing the riders to move all over the track, create some new lines, and improve the racing was great. Hangtown was pretty rough for sure, some racers thought it was too fast and maybe they were right, but no matter how you slice it, it was a man’s track.
Casey Cochran's Speed!
The Rockstar Husqvarna kid is just starting out his pro career and if I’m honest, it’s WAY early, but so far, he’s just been average. Nothing bad but nothing great either. Well, last week in OBS I wrote, “You won’t read or hear anything about Casey riding well anywhere because of his 19th overall but trust me on this one” because of his two, come-from-behind rides. Well at Hangtown, Casey, who had never ridden at Hangtown before, set the fastest qualifying lap! And this wasn’t some hero lap either because he was quickest, then got passed by Joey Savatgy, and the next lap he put it back on top! This was not something anyone saw coming, and full marks to Casey for this. And in the motos, he got a top ten overall, which was also was good for him.
Chance Hymas Leads 14 laps!
Hymas led some laps last summer at High Point but at Hangtown, coming off his “best race as a professional” last week had a new, “best race as a professional” in Hangtown. He was fourth overall, via 2-4 finishes (tied for third overall), and he led 14 laps in the first moto. Hymas has been the surprise of the series through two rounds after figuring some stuff out training-wise with Michael Byrne.
Triumph’s Trials
The guys at Triumph have just about done everything perfect so far in their first year in SX/MX, and with a brand-new motorcycle. They’ve gotten on the box, they’ve won heats, pulled starts, and it’s been a great season for them. Well, at Hangtown they had their first ‘oops,’ of which the other OEM’s have had many, many times. Joey Savatgy had a nice first moto going when his TR250X let go. Not sure what the issue was but they joined a club that every other OEM is part, of and that’s figuring out that motocross races in the heat tax a lot of parts on a motorcycle.
Aaron Plessinger's Outdoor Skills!
Aaron Plessinger has stepped up this year for sure. Last summer he got five outdoor podiums and he’s got two already in four motos. At Hangtown he led moto two all the way until there was like four corners to go when Sexton’s all-world ride got him. He seemed pissed after the moto, but I was told he was fine. That was all he had physically and so he took the runner-up spot. AP’s second moto last week was ruined by a first turn crash (that he admitted he started), but at Hangtown he was great and got on the box. And led laps. AP’s off to a good start.
Filthy’s Fall
Our guy, Phil Nicoletti, has had starts that have been unbelievable to start the year and he was right up there in third in moto two early when he got cross-rutted and went down. It seemed that maybe he broke his ankle/foot or whatever, as he didn’t even try to get up. He got a free ride off the track and was limping pretty badly afterward. He thinks his knee is screwed but there wasn’t much swelling afterward so maybe he got lucky. Poor Phil. And now we wait…
Evan Ferry’s Trials and Tribulations
Lots of eyebrows were raised when Evan Ferry, son of 1999 SummerCross champion Tim Ferry, decided to part ways with the factory Triumph team to go at as a privateer. I didn’t think it was a great move, but things were so tough there for Evan and for the team, they both decided a fresh start would be best. Well, two races in and Evan’s introduction to the pros has been tough. He didn’t finish either moto at Hangtown, as he’s dealing with an issue that saw him head to the ER after moto one. Rough start for the kid, it can only really go up from here.
Thanks for reading OBS, email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this race or whatever else, we’re on to Colorado!