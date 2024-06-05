Round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship really delivered on and off the track, no doubt about that. Hangtown saw a new track builder come in and he threw some sand on it and rerouted some sections (for the better), and it was a good day of racing in Northern California. So many things happened at Hangtown I thought it would be the best to just rank them in order of the craziest on down.

Jett Lawrence is Human!

Like JT and my wife brought up to me, Jett’s first-moto crash, trying to triple a jump that another rider told me was “mental,” was sort of like when Ivan Drago was cut in Rocky IV. In other words, “He’s a man, not a machine!” Jett showed how quickly these riders can come from the top of the world to injured in a big crash. Hard hit for Lawrence, then in the second moto about halfway though, he dropped back after trying to use his arms to compensate for the injured leg in the crash. Hindsight is 50/50 of course, but you wonder if he would’ve been better to pull it in after being so far down in moto one and save his energy instead of getting to 24th and scoring no points. I mean, he was WAY far back.

The decision to jump the triple, after some track modifications and a 250MX class moto made it tougher, of course, but I’m sure Jett’s at the point where he feels almost invincible, right? He’s won so much, many times easily, that you just start to believe you can do anything. Well, not quite anyway. Jett’s undefeated moto streak ends at 24, and now it’s time to start a new one if you’re him and Honda, right?

Chase Sexton’s Best Ride of his Career!

I don’t know for sure, he’s had many incredible moments, but this one, going 1-1 (first time since Unadilla 2022 that he’s done that) was certainly up there. Incredible charge from last to first in the second moto and man, was Sexton ever sending it. He was LOOSE but it was awesome to watch and what a boost of confidence for Chase and KTM. I think this ride, even if he can’t beat Jett more going forward, is a boost for Sexton and his confidence in his KTM machine. Riders are fragile little flowers and things like what happened at Hangtown can really flip a switch for a rider. Super awesome to watch, for sure.