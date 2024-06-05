Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
450 Entry List
  1. Colton Eigenmann
  2. James Harrington
  3. Jacob Glenn
250 Entry List
  1. Crockett Myers
Save of the Day: Sexton on the Limit

June 5, 2024 11:00am | by:

Chase Sexton's comeback at Hangtown to capture the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will not soon be forgotten. It certainly wasn't easy, and that's what made it so amazing! Sexton recovered from a first-lap crash to rage from 40th to first, with several amazing saves along the way. That's what happens when you're riding on the edge. Good enough for an epic win, good enough to be the MIPS Save of the Day from Hangtown. 

Video: NBC/Peacock MX Sports Pro Racing
Voice and Edit: Jason Weigandt

ABOUT MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information. 

