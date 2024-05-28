Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Grant Harlan
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Talon Hawkins
  3. Ryder McNabb
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Fox Raceway

May 28, 2024 9:10am
The AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener is done and dusted! Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt join me to talk about everything we saw at Pala, where it ranks amongst nationals, and is there a Jett Lawrence panic button with high competition this year? [KIDDING!] We also cover Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle going off track,  Levi Kitchen’s hair, and more.

Listen to the Fox Raceway National review podcast file directly, or listen below or get it from the PulpMX App, or wherever you get your podcasts.

