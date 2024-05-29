“Today I had a lot of nerves, but overall it was a pretty good weekend. I started the day qualifying in sixth which I was stoked on. In the Moto 1 I got a good start, but when I switched up my lines, I took an outside rut and went down in a flooded area which caused me to lose significant time. I went down again, which was all my fault, but the second moto was definitely a step in the right direction. I had a pretty bad gate pick, but managed to come around in the Top 15. In the second corner, that is where we really got tangled up, but worked my way up to 10th. I took my time in the second moto. I am really looking forward to getting more and more comfortable on the bike this season. A huge thank you to the entire Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team, Mitch and Iain. God is good and I cannot wait for more racing.”

16th overall | Jett Reynolds | 16-16

Reynolds posted on Instagram:

“Felt Good to get my first race of the year out of the way😅. 16-16 moto scores is not where I want to be but I’ll take that for now."

17th overall | Daxton Bennick | 20-14

“Yeah, it was definitely a little bit of a struggle. I don’t ride here, and I've never really raced here, so it’s always tough when I come to the West Coast, but we’re chipping away at it. The second moto was a lot better, so I’ve got some positives. I had some really great starts, and we’ll bring that into next weekend and just try to improve little by little.”

18th overall | Coty Schock | 19-17

Schock posted on Instagram:

"P18 for round 1 of @promotocross

Progress one round at a time, we will get there but thank you @clubmx for everything! Damn proud of the effort and it’s gonna show! Keep on keeping on🚀"

19th overall | Casey Cochran | 15-21

"It was a tough day with going down on both starts, so I had to fight from the back in the motos and ate a lot of roost today. It ended up alright, we rode pretty decent, and if we can get a good start we'll be up there in the top 10 with those guys. I will work on some starts and come out swinging again next week!"

20th overall | Lux Turner | 17-35

Turner posted on Instagram:

“Round 1✅ P20 O/A

———————

Happy with my riding in first moto, just need better starts. Excited for @hangtownmotocross this weekend‼️

———————

Thank you to my team for all the hard work‼️

——————-

Big thanks to @xpr_motorsports for the help, my bike feels like a spaceship 🚀”

21st overall | Nick Romano | 18-40

“It was a tough day at Pala. I struggled all day, and then a first-turn pileup in Moto 2 ended my day early. I’m going to rest up and be ready for Hangtown.”

24th overall | Preston Boespflug | 22-22

“Today was a decent first round for us. I need to keep clicking them off and working my way up.”

35th overall | Anthony Bourdon | 25-39

“I knew it would be a challenging race because I injured myself just after the Salt Lake City Supercross while training for motocross. I have a sprained ankle and a tiny fracture in my malleolus. I had ten days off, but it wasn't enough to be at 100%. I wanted to race Pala to see the Outdoor pace here in the US before returning to France. I finished the first race in 25th place, which isn't where I would have liked to be and that doesn't reflect my normal level, but I couldn't ride any better with the injury. In the second race, I had a technical problem and had to stop. The front-running riders in the US Outdoor series are fast! I'm still happy to have been able to do this first race. I'd like to thank BarX and Suzuki for the opportunity this year, and I’ll see you in 2025.”

DNR | Leo Tucker

“My Suzuki worked great all day! Unfortunately, I had a big get-off in qualifying and was unable to participate in the race. The track was a tricky one, with a lot of weird, soft spots.”

450 Class

1st overall | Jett Lawrence | 1-1

“Two good starts, led every lap, won both motos—I basically hit every goal I set for myself today. I still have to work on some stuff on myself and the bike, but overall, it’s good to keep the streak going—24-0 so far! I’m looking forward to Hangtown.”

2nd overall | Hunter Lawrence | 2-3

“It was a good day—second overall in my 450 outdoor debut! I just went when the gate dropped, and that led to two starts near the front. I’m happy to be leaving here like this.”

Said Honda HRC Team Manager Lars Lindstrom:

“The season rolls on straight into the outdoors—not a lot of time to celebrate the Supercross championship, but it’s cool to have a change of pace and get back to the roots of the sport. I’m really stoked on Chance’s race and his improvement in the end of the races lately—really strong. We have some work to do with Jo to get him comfortable, and his ankle needs some healing as well, so it was good to get out of here with a top 10. A lot of people were wondering where Hunter would be in the pecking order, but I was sure that he would be a solid third-place guy in his rookie 450 MX season. I just didn’t know exactly how he would stack up to Jett and Chase. He blew us all away, with his incredible starts and speed that showed that he’ll be a top contender in the 450 class! I really don’t have words for Jett; this kid is such a machine, he honestly gives me vibes of Ricky Carmichael, when he would just rise to whatever occasion he needed to. He wasn’t 100% comfortable today, which makes me feel bad for the competition when we get him there.”