Jett Lawrence kept his streaks going with 1-1 scores at the season-opening Honda Fox Raceway National for AMA Pro Motocross, but it wasn't easy, as his brother Hunter and Chase Sexton gave him a handful in the second moto. Jett remains undefeated at Fox Raceway and in 450MX (yes) but there's much to play for up ahead.

The Lawrences and Sexton spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.