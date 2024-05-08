Evan Ferry, who recently left his spot at the Factory Triumph team, has found a new home for his debut season in AMA Pro Motocross. Wildcat Racing, which popped up last year with owner and rider Lorenzo Locurcio, has announced Ferry will race for the team this summer.

Locurcio will also return to the track this year in the 450 class, however he did recently inform us that Jose Butron, who was solid for the squad in the 450 MX division last year, will not return to the U.S. Locurcio hinted to us that he was working on a deal with a 250 rider, and it appears Ferry is that man.

The team's statement is below: